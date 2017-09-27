–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Halloween event for special needs children

Join Angels of Hope, The Aurora Police Department, and The Fox Valley Park District for “Find the Superhero and Princess in You”, a free event from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at Prisco Community Center 150 W. Illinois Ave.

Not only will the children get to meet Batman, Iron Man, Cinderella, Belle, Elsa and Aurora Police Officers, but they are also welcome to dress up in their favorite Halloween Costume or any outfit that makes them feel special. Don’t forget to bring your cameras!

Pumpkin Weekends all month at Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm will celebrate the fall season throughout the month of October with its popular Pumpkin Weekends beginning Saturday, Sept. 30.

Each weekend – and Columbus Day (Oct. 9) – Blackberry Farm will be festively decorated in the spirit of pumpkin season. A picnic area will have pumpkins for purchase, and an assortment of decorating materials will be provided.

Carousel rides, hay wagon rides, pony rides, paddle boats, Little Farmer’s Junction (6Y & under) and tours on the “Pumpkin Train” are part of each weekend’s festivities, along with the historic museums and interactive farm animal areas.

Among the unique attractions is the Victorian Halloween Party that traces back to the origins of Halloween with an event host leading crafts and games. Hosted in the Huntoon House, it’s a ghoulish balance of scary and fun.

Other popular features include the Corn Crib – similar to a large sandbox, but filled with corn – where children can roll and wriggle, farm style. Also, there’s the famous Adventure Playground, a uniquely innovative play area that incorporates climbing decks, slides, ropes and catwalk-style bridges connecting an array of playhouses on multiple levels – and a 70-foot zip line.

Park hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 per person. Children under 2 are free.

“Pumpkin Weekends originated as a fall festival day, but it was so popular that we expanded it to include every weekend,” said Sandie Gilmer, facility supervisor at Blackberry Farm. “This is such a fun time of year that we want to make the season last just a little longer.”

Kendall County

Kifowit hosting senior luncheon on clean water efforts

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is inviting area seniors to join her for a free Senior Luncheon and discussion of Fox Metro Water’s clean water initiatives on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oswego Library Montgomery Branch located at 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Fox Metro Water to help local residents understand what’s being done to protect our drinking water — one of our most precious natural resources,” Kifowit said. “I look forward to sharing lunch with older adults in our community, listening to their thoughts on a variety of issues, and discussing what’s being done to keep our water clean.”

Kifowit and representatives of Fox Metro Water will also lead discussion on the medication collection program and phosphorus removal from the South Plant Treatment Facility. Seniors are encouraged to bring their expired prescription medication for safe disposal.

Light lunch will be provided. Due to limited seating, reservations are required. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Rep. Kifowit’s office at (630) 585-1308 or by email at RSVP@ILDistrict84.com.

Sheriff’s Department participates in Rail Safety Week

During Illinois Rail Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 24 to 30, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is actively promoting safety for both motorists and pedestrians around railroad tracks. Please make safety your priority when in an environment where railroad tracks and trains exist, and also encourage parents to pass this information on to their children.

According to Operation Lifesaver:

Trains cannot stop quickly. Even if a locomotive engineer sees you, it will take the average train more than one mile to stop. That is about 20 football fields.

The average train weighs 200 tons, and the average automobile weighs less than two tons.

A motorist is 40 times more likely to die in a crash involving a train than in a crash involving another motor vehicle.

The majority of highway/railroad collisions occur when the train is traveling less 30 miles per hour.

Pay careful attention at crossing at night and in bad weather.

Because of their size, trains look like they are moving slower than they actually are. It is nearly impossible to predict the speed of an approaching train.

If you are using headphones, please remove them when crossing or walking near railroad tracks.

Once the warning signals begin, it can take as little as 20 seconds for the train to reach the crossing.

Get off your bike and walk it across the tracks.

For more information about Illinois Rail Safety Week, visit www.illinoisrailsafetyweek.org.

Sheriff’s K9 receives body armor donation

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office K9 Miko has received body armor Kendall County Sheriff’s Office K9 Miko has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Miko’s vest was sponsored by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs of IL and embroidered with the sentiment “Donated by Lincolnwood Training Club for German Shepherd Dogs”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,600 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $2.1 million.

Montgomery

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. opens local center

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. introduced its eighth service center in Illinois, part of the company’s strategy to expand its ability to deliver efficient, premium service across the Midwest.

“With the growth we have seen west of the Chicago market, Montgomery will better serve our footprint in the area,” said Darek Nowak, Old Dominion’s regional vice president of the Midwest states. “The 18-acre site provides room for continued growth”

The Thomasville, N.C.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, began operations at the new service center in July. The 103-door facility is located at 2150 Aucutt Road, Montgomery. Old Dominion selected the site for its proximity to key east/west interstates, I-88 and I-90, north/south routes I-55 and I-39, as well as I-355, which helps access western and southwestern suburbs of Chicago.

The company added ten new hires, bringing its total workforce to 117 drivers, dock workers, customer service professionals, managers and logistics experts at the Montgomery service center.

The new facility will service Montgomery, Aurora, Naperville, Oswego, Batavia, West Chicago, Geneva, Elgin, Carol Stream, Bartlett, Hanover Park, Glendale Heights, Saint Charles, Sugar Grove and Elburn.

Alongside Montgomery, Old Dominion has service centers throughout the state, including Chicago, Des Plaines, Crest Hill, Rockford, LaSalle, Decatur and Rock Island.

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335. On Twitter: @ODFL_Inc and Facebook: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Yorkville

District 115 recognized for outstanding school PR Work

School communications professionals from throughout Illinois were honored on Friday, Sept. 15 during the Illinois Chapter of the National School Public Relations Association’s (INSPRA) Annual Communications Contest and Golden Achievement Awards luncheon at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Oakbrook.

Yorkville CUSD 115 won awards in four categories, including the top Golden Achievement Award, which went to Kristine Liptrot and Dr. Timothy Shrimp for the entry, “Strategic Plan Awareness Campaign.”

The other awards won by District 115 were Awards of Excellence for the district newsletter and staff newsletter, and an Award of Merit for the district’s Strategic Plan document.

More than 160 entries were submitted in the categories of annual reports, calendars/handbooks, electronic publications, financial information, marketing materials, newsletters, podcasts/audio, social media, videos, websites, writing and special purpose. Entries were judged against criteria of excellence, and only those receiving top scores in a variety of areas received awards. NSPRA chapter members from Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin served as judges for those categories.

Golden Achievement Awards also were given for projects that encompass all aspects of a public engagement program, from research to planning, implementation and evaluation. School communications professionals who have received their Accreditation in Public Relations judged the Golden Achievement category.

“We are proud to recognize the winners of the Communications Contest, whose outstanding work exemplifies the best in school communications throughout the state. Their commitment to and talent for sharing the stories of schools, students, and teachers brings communities together to support education,” said INSPRA President Ryan McPherrin, director of community relations for Community Consolidated School District 9

AARP Smart Driver Course

The enhanced course is based on the latest driver safety research and insights. Take the course at Senior Services Associates, where you will learn evidence based safe driving strategies, and refresh your knowledge of the latest rules and hazards of the road. After course completion you may be eligible for a multi-year car insurance discount.

Participants will learn defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, and new traffic laws and rules of the road. Plus, there are no tests to pass. Simply sign up and learn.

This class will be offered at Senior Services Associates at 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville on Monday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

Anyone interested in attending this course, contact Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777.

–Kendall County News Briefs–