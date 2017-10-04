–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Police seek information about shooting

Aurora Police are seeking information on the shooting of a 24-year old Montgomery man that occurred around 1:55 a.m. Sept. 24 apparently during a large party in the 600 block of North Randall Road.

The man, who was hit numerous times, was dropped off at an Aurora hospital by two other men, ages 21 and 23. When officers went to the scene of the shooting, they found that the home was also struck more than once. The victim’s injuries were all non-life threatening.

As police tried to investigate, the two men who dropped off the victim, the partygoers and residents of the home on N. Randall were all uncooperative. There is no suspect information. The shooting did not appear to be random and there were no other injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigations at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000, or submit tips with the department’s My PD app.

Pumpkin Palooza takes over The Growing Place

Calling all puppies! The Growing Place in Aurora is hosting its annual Pumpkin Palooza Oct. 7-8. “We are excited to have the Humane Society of Aurora and Lagunitas Brewing Company at the fest this year,” said Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place Garden Center.

The Humane Society of Aurora works in partnership with Aurora Animal Control and Care to increase adoptions and rescues, improve shelter conditions, and educate and assist the community in responsible pet ownership. They will be at Pumpkin Palooza on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can meet and greet several of the dogs and cats available for adoption. While, visitors won’t be able to adopt that day, they can start the adoption process.

“It’s a fun twist to add puppies to the mix and this year we’ve also included a little something for the adults,” adds Massat. “Lagunitas Brewing Coming in Chicago will be here from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8 for a tasting of some of their brews.”

The festival hours are Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. There is no entry fee. Activities priced individually. Visit thegrowingplace.com for the full schedule.

Kendall County

Community Food Pantry receives regional grant

Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Inc., is pleased to announce a grant award from the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley totaling $20,000. The funds received under this grant have enabled the Pantry to make much-needed repairs to the failing parking lot.

“On behalf of the KCC Food Pantry and its Board of Directors, I would like to thank the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley for their trust and generosity. Each Thursday, hundreds of vehicles and shopping carts move around and across our lot. Before the paving repairs, this was a difficult and sometimes dangerous process.”, said Greg Witek, board chairman.

The KCC Food Pantry serves those households in the community that lack the finances to fully care for themselves right now. People of all ages, in each of our neighborhoods, churches, and schools who, quite regularly, have to decide between utilities, medications, or food rely on the pantry for nourishing food and living supplies each week.

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley is a non-profit, tax-exempt, philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of the Greater Aurora Area, the Tri-Cities and Kendall County.

Brolley named Illinois Citizen Engineer of the Year

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Illinois Section, has selected Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley as Citizen Engineer of the Year.

Brolley is an engineer with V3 Companies and is serving his second term as mayor of Montgomery.

As mayor, he has said he is committed to leading with his civil engineering expertise in working with Montgomery’s staff and village board to develop and fund long-term infrastructure improvement plans and alternatives for the future water supply.

Brolley is an active member of Engineers without Borders, and in 2016 volunteered for a week in Armenta, Honduras, where he worked with other engineers and local villagers to construct a safe public water system for the community.

The ASCE Citizen Engineer of the Year award is presented to a civil engineer for volunteer efforts that have made a positive impact and overall contribution for the betterment of the world. Selection criteria include time commitment and level of effort as well as the positive impact and significance of the person’s public involvement in local and national legislation, improvement to the public welfare, and involvement in community activities.

EMA deputy director renews certification

Tracy A. Page, of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Kendall County Emergency Management Agency, was recently recognized by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) for successfully renewal of her Illinois Professional Emergency Manager Accreditation Program (IPEM) certificate.

The IPEM certification is the highest distinction that can be received by an emergency management professional from the State of Illinois. Rigid requirements must be met including classroom and on line training courses covering a wide variety of emergency management related subjects and documentation identifying that they served in a lead role during a preparedness exercise or a real event.

The recognition was made by James Joseph, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director, and Dawn Cook, Illinois Emergency Services Management Association Vice-President, at the annual Illinois Emergency Management Training Summit, Sept. 5-7 in Springfield.

For more information about the Kendall County EMA and how to become an EMA volunteer, contact EMA Deputy Director Tracy Page at tpage@co.kendall.il.us

Oswego

Library hosting annual Literary Festival

Presented by the Village’s Cultural Arts Commission and the Oswego Public Library District, join us for the sixth annual Oswego Literary Festival at the library on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We are pleased to announce that the day will feature guest speaker, Donna Seaman as she presents “Reading with Intent: The Art of Book Reviewing” at 11:00am. Children are invited to join us as author, Kathy Elstad presents “Kids Come and Meet Miss Polka Dottie” at 10:30am.

The day will also include meet and greet with local authors and book signings, a book sale hosted by the Friends of the Library, musical entertainment by Fox River Academy of Music and Art student performances and more! The event is free to attend and over 40 local authors will be participating.

For more information about this event, call (630) 554-4636 or email info@oswegoil.org. Also, you can go on Facebook to the Oswego IL Cultural Arts Commission” for more details about the event.

Free Shredding Event

Identity theft is a serious crime. Those who are victimized can spend countless hours and money cleaning up the mess thieves have made of one’s good name and credit record. Vigilance in protecting personal information is crucial.

How Identity Theft Occurs:

Your personal information is stolen from businesses or other institutions.

Your personal information is taken from your mailbox or your trash.

Personal information is captured using “skimming” devices.

On-line “phishing” scams.

While you cannot fully prevent identity theft you can certainly minimize the possibility of becoming a victim. By managing your personal information wisely, cautiously and with an awareness of the issue, you can help guard against Identity Theft. To assist in the prevention of identity theft, the Oswego Police Department is partnering up with First National Bank of Oswego to offer a free shredding service to the community. Important personal documents no longer needed that should be shredded may include charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements, or expired charge cards and credit offers you get in the mail.

This event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the First National Bank located at 6601 U.S. Rte. 34. Each person may bring in three large file boxes full of papers to be shredded.

For further information regarding Identity Theft, visit the Oswego Police Department website at www.oswegopoliceil.org and click on the Community Programs and Services link.

–Kendall County News Briefs–