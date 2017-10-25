–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Law Enforcement Torch Run For Illinois Special Olympics

The Aurora Police and Illinois Special Olympics 5k “Run for the Athletes” will be held on Nov. 4 at the Fox Valley Park District’s Blackberry Farm.

The course is certified and is an out and back design. It goes east down the scenic Gilman Trail to the turnaround point at Orchard Road and Prairie Street. The route returns west on the trail and enters the Blackberry Farm for a final lap around the lake to the finish point.

There will be refreshments and drinks at the end of the race. There will be trophies for the overall winners and age group winners. All participants will receive a certificate of participation created by students who are enrolled at with the Fox Valley Special Recreation program. Bring cash because we will be holding a 50/05 cash raffle.

All proceeds go to Illinois Special Olympics. There will be race day registration.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the race goes out at 8:30 a.m. Pre- registration is $20 and race day is $25. There is a 4 pack discount.

To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2017/13341/aurora-police-and-special-olympics-5k-run-for-the-athletes

City named one of best Trick-or-Treat Towns

For the third consecutive year, a study by finance website SmartAsset released today ranked the city of Aurora one of the best cities in America for trick-or-treating.

Aurora ranked 4 out of the 258 largest cities in the nation.

To identify the Best Places to Trick-or-Treat in 2017, SmartAsset ranked the cities using such metrics as the percentage of children under the age of 15, the number of single-family homes per square mile, special events, home affordability, crime rates and weather.

“Residents in Aurora seem to take Halloween pretty seriously. Families can attend all sorts of events,” said SmartAsset representatives.

Aurorans agree with the repeated top ranking.

“My kids and my niece and nephew always have a blast,” said Aurora resident Dalila Sanchez -Bravo. “We love Halloween in Aurora. We have no reason at all to go to another city.”

The Top 10 Best Places to Trick-or-Treat in 2017 are: 1. Nampa, Idaho; 2. Orem, Utah; 3. Kennewick, Wash.; 4. Aurora; 5. El Paso, Texas; 6. Dearborn, Mich.; 7. Appleton, Wis.; 8. Kenosha, Wis.; 9. Elgin and 10. Racine, Wis.

For more information about the study, visit https://smartasset.com/mortgage/best-places-to-trick-or-treat-in-2017.

Official Trick-or-Treating hours in the city of Aurora are 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Montgomery

Village announces changes to recycling program

The Village of Montgomery’s recycling events will be changing in October to quarterly events for Montgomery residents only, and the location will also be changing.

Quarterly recycling events will be offered on the third Saturday of the month in October, January, April and July from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works facility at 891 Knell Road in Montgomery.

During the event, Montgomery residents can drop off electronics (anything electrical that plugs in, including TV’s of all types, computer monitors, etc.), rechargeable or lead acid batteries, and metal. Also accepted will be household hazardous waste, including pesticides, flammables (oil-based paint, paint thinner, gas and oil), caustic cleaners, toxics (such as pool chemicals and weed killer), CFL bulbs, and propane tanks 20 lbs. or less.

The next upcoming event will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A photo ID will be required to show residency.

Please note that this recycling event will not accept latex paint, appliances, regular light bulbs, regular alkaline household batteries, or tires. More complete information may be found on the Village’s website at www.ci.montgomery.il.us.

Call (630) 896-8080, Ext. 9003 with any questions.

Police Department Halloween safety event

The Montgomery Police Department invites the public to its fourth annual free Halloween Safety Event that will be held at the police department on Sunday, Oct. 29th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is a family friendly event that offers positive interactions with other community members and police department staff. Children will receive safety tips, prizes, and treats along with fun and games. Costume contests will be every hour and are one of the many highlights of our event. Join us for a scary good time.

Oswego

Murphy Jr. High hosts anti-bullying presentation

Murphy Junior High School PTO and Country Financial are hosting a presentation on Anti-Bullying for Parents and Students, conducted by Officer Jeff Bean.

Jeff Bean, a police officer with 17 years of law enforcement experience created and founded Act on Bullying. The presentations he provides are research-based and current. They are made to offer solutions for parents, response training for school faculty and to assist our youth with prevention tips and coping skills on how to deal with the current dangers of bullying and cyber-bullying.

Plan to bring the family to this seminar and be educated on the dangers of this epidemic and learn how together we can take a proactive approach.

The presentation is Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Murphy Junior High School gymnasium. Be sure to RSVP and get your free ticket at Actonbullyingatmurphy.eventbrite.com.

On-site child care for children ages 4-11 will be provided.

District 308 September PRIDE Winners Announced

Community Unit School District 308 announced the 2017-18 September winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Board of Education meeting.

“We are honored to recognize this group of exceptional employees and volunteers,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “Through their outstanding work and dedication, these individuals help support our students and staff to achieve their highest potential.”

Each month, the program recognizes two individuals from three separate categories: teachers, employees, and volunteers. The winners for the month of September:

Allied First Bank Teachers of the Month:

Jennifer Malone, a second-grade teacher at Lakewood Creek Elementary School and Megan Mann, a first-grade teacher at The Wheatlands Elementary School.

Employees of the Month:

Barbara Garrison, assistant principal at Lakewood Creek and Eric Watt, instructional coordinator for assistive technology at the District Administration Center.

Volunteers of Month:

Amy and Tyler Mabrey, who serve at Oswego High School; and Brandon Bigus, a student at Oswego East High School.

The winners each receive prizes and gifts from the PRIDE program sponsors Allied First Bank, Rush-Copley Healthplex, Huntington Learning Center; Chick-Fil-A, Carson Chiropractic, Costco, Horace Mann, Hennessy’s Riverview Ford, Sam’s Club, Meijer, Papa John’s, Culver’s, Panera Bread, Crunch Fitness, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Portillo’s, Jersey Mike’s, Texas Roadhouse, Windy City Bulls, Rosati’s Pizza, Giordano’s and Quick Signs.

Thompson Junior High welcomes new principal

Community Unit School District 308 welcomes Anthony Defeo as the new principal of Thompson Junior High School. He succeeds the previous principal, Shannon Lueders, who accepted a role in the district’s Teaching and Learning Department as the director of junior high education.

Defeo joins SD 308 after serving as the assistant principal of George Washington Middle School in Lyons School District 103.

“His experience, knowledge and interpersonal skills make Mr. Defeo a wonderful match for Thompson Junior High School and we are pleased to have him join our district,” said Dr. Lisa Smith, associate superintendent for educational services at SD 308.

Defeo has been in education over 15 years, serving in an administrator role for the past nine.

“I feel extremely privileged to be given the opportunity to further the academic achievement and social emotional growth of Thompson Junior High students,” Defeo said. “My goal is to support our staff and community members by helping to create a warm and welcoming environment conducive for the success of all.”

Defeo obtained a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Elmhurst College, a master’s degree in school leadership with type 75 certification from Concordia University, and Director of Special Education Endorsement from Aurora University.

Seasonal trips for area senior citizens

The Oswego Senior Center is providing several trip opportunities, from day trips to multi-night trips. Please call Lorraine at (630) 554-5602, or drop by the center at 156 E. Washington St. for more information.

Trips scheduled include:

Polka Fest, Thursday, Nov. 2 – $60 per person; Enjoy Polish food and music by The Ampolaires. Price includes bus trip and lunch.

Patty Waszak Show, Friday, Nov. 17 – $56 per person; Enjoy a high-energy, heart-warming musical show and lunch at White Fence Farm in Romeoville. Price includes bus trip and lunch.

Midwest Christmas Spectacular, Nov. 28-30 – $769 per person double occupancy

Chicago and Indianapolis holiday tour; Tour Chicago’s Museum of Science & Industry to see their Christmas Around the World holiday display and then enjoy lunch at Macy’s Walnut Room on State Street. Then travel to Indianapolis by bus; includes two nights at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Indianapolis as well as a guided tour of Benjamin Harrison home, Beef & Boards lunch and theater Christmas Show, Rocket Fizz and the Eiteljorg Museum Jingle Rails.

Christmas at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6 – $67 per person; See how the First Families brought their unique styles to the White House at Christmas with their favorite carols and traditions. Price includes bus trip and lunch.

–Kendall County News Briefs–