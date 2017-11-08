–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Traffic alert-lane closures on South River Street

Several lane closures and alternate traffic patterns on S. River St. between Prairie St. and North Ave. are in effect as a result from an environmental cleanup project for Nicor Gas and ComEd.

During the project, S. River Street will be closed between Prairie and North. The intersections of Prairie and S. River; and North and S. River, will remain open. Later in the project the intersection of North and S. River will be closed.

In addition, the following alternate traffic patterns will be in place:

Left turns onto River Street. from westbound North Avenue are restricted. Drivers will only be able to turn right on northbound River. Drivers will need to follow the detour taking River to Gale Street to Lake Street to Prairie and back to River to go south on River.

Left turns onto River from eastbound Prairie are restricted. Drivers will only be able to turn right on southbound River. Drivers will need to follow the detour taking Lake to Gale to River to go northbound on River.

River between Prairie and North will be closed. Drivers will need to follow the detour using Prairie Street, Lake Street and Gale Street.

During the initial phase of work, trucks will use the same posted detour as cars. A separate truck detour will be posted in later phases of the project, when the intersection of North Ave. and S. River St. is closed.

Detour routes along River Street, North Avenue, Gale Street, Lake Street, and Prairie Street. will be posted.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months, conditions permitting. Use caution in the area.

Kendall County

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal fall in Newark

On Oct. 31, at approximately 5:23 p.m. Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business in the 9000 Block of Helmar Road, unincorporated Newark for a report of a male who suffered injuries sustained from a fall.

Wayne R. Wackerlin 25 years old of Ottawa, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office. Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into this incident and foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Montgomery

Village hosting local photo competition

The village of Montgomery is looking for your best photos.

This month’s theme is “thankfulness” in the village. Officials are asking residents to take their best photos of what they are thankful for, but there’s a catch — photos cannot include people.

Head out to a park, capture a sunset, or find a scene you’re thankful for and send it in by Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. for a chance to have your photo featured on the village’s Facebook page.

Rules: It must be your original work. Preferably it should fit well into the Facebook Cover Size (820px x 340px). Other sizes will also be accepted and may be shared on our Facebook page even if we cannot use it as a banner photo.

How to Submit: Send your photo to buchanan@ci.montgomery.il.us. Use the subject “Montgomery Photo Contest”.

Village, Fox Metro coordinate on drug drop-off

Fox Metro accepts old, unwanted prescription and over the counter medications for free. This includes medicated ointments and lotions, vitamins, inhales and pet medications as well.

Drop off hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is a collection container just inside the Fox Metro doors at 682 State Route 31 just south of Montgomery.

The Walgreen’s on Douglas Road in Montgomery also has a medication disposal kiosk that is available in the pharmacy area 24/7 to dispose of unwanted/unused prescriptions, including controlled substances and over-the-counter medications.

Oswego

Annual Gobbler Hobbler 10K seeks participants

Celebrate fall with a chip-timed 10K run down the Fox River and through Oswego, or enjoy the Mashed Potato Mile just for fun. The race takes place on Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

The USATF certified course begins and ends at Fox Chase Elementary School in Oswego. Volunteers provide two water stations on the course and split times at every mile. All pre-registered runners are guaranteed a hoodie sweatshirt, refreshments, and participation ribbon. Athletes are invited to enjoy complimentary walking pancakes after the run. This 10K qualifies for the Oswego Triple Race Series.

10K Registration Fee: $55 Race Day

1 Mile Registration Fee: $ $25 Race Day

New assistant principal named for Plank Jr. High

Community Unit School District 308 welcomes Marcus Lewis as the new assistant principal of Plank Junior High School. He succeeds the previous assistant principal, Leslie Springer, who accepted the role of assistant director of special education at the district office.

Lewis joins SD 308 after serving as the academy principal of Jefferson High School in Rockford School District 205. “We are thrilled to have Marcus on our administrative team, and know he will be an asset in helping us continue our efforts towards educational excellence,” said Dr. Lisa Smith, associate superintendent for educational services at SD 308.

Marcus has been in education over 17 years, serving in an administrative role for the past ten. “I am delighted to join SD 308 and the team of Plank Junior High School. As an instructional leader and a proud member of the Oswego community, it is a privilege to support the task of preparing all students for college and career readiness,” Lewis said.

Mr. Lewis obtained a bachelor’s degree in health education and a master’s degree in educational administration, both from Northern Illinois University.

Woman charged with prostitution at Oswego spa

Oswego Police arrested two women on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at a local business, N SPA, located at 4546 Route 71.

Yiling Peng, 55, 4000 block of Route 71, was charged with misdemeanor prostitution and misdemeanor unlicensed massage.

Yune Zhou, 50, of Chicago, was charged with aiding and abetting an unlicensed massage.

Oswego Police completed a long-term investigation involving the massage business for possible business licensing violations and alleged prostitution. Peng and Zhou were arrested and taken into custody by Oswego Police at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The women were released after each posted a bond of $1,500, 10% to apply, with a pending court date of November 22, 2017.

Sandwich

Indian Valley Community Band holiday concert

Indian Valley Community Band is practicing up for its 26th annual holiday concert on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2 p.m., at the historic Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., in downtown Sandwich.

Under the direction of Richard Hart, the performance will feature a variety of holiday music suitable for the entire family, and will even include a sing-along with the audience invited to join in the musical program.

Indian Valley Community Band has been entertaining audiences throughout the Fox Valley area since 1986 and showcases the musical talents of 30-plus members who reside in more than a dozen surrounding communities.

Bring the whole family and experience familiar holiday tunes, including “Christmas from the ‘50’s”, which features the band’s talented horn section!

This is a free concert and no tickets are needed, but non-perishable food items or monetary donations will be gratefully accepted at the door and will go directly to the Lions Club Franklin Mall Project Christmas Food Drive. Concert goers are invited to stay for a punch and cookie reception after the musical performance. For more information or questions, phone (815) 786-6752 and leave a message.

