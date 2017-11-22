–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Library Outreach Services manager wins national award

Kathleen Butzen, Outreach Services manager for Aurora Public Library, received the John Philip Award at the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) Conference held Oct. 25-27 in Pittsburgh.

ABOS is a national American Library Association affiliate with members all over the country.

The John Philip Award recognizes outstanding contributions and prominent leadership by an individual in Bookmobile and Outreach Services.

Philip is known as the father of the National Bookmobile Conference, which started in 1986. Also known as “Mr. Bookmobile,” he died in February 2016.

The award was presented to Butzen by David Kelsey, Outreach Services Librarian for St. Charles Public Library.

Butzen said winning the John Philip Award is a “big deal in our field,” and likened it to a teacher winning the Golden Apple Award. “In our field, that’s what it feels like. When I walked off the stage after accepting the award, everyone kept jumping up and hugging me. It made me feel good.”

Butzen has worked in library outreach for 18 years. She has been at Aurora Public Library for almost 13 years and worked at Roselle Public Library before that. She has been active in ABOS for 13 years, several as an elected board member.

She is the current president of the Midwest Bookmobile and Library Outreach Networking Group (B’LONG).

Man charged with DUI while riding lawn tractor

A 50-year-old Montgomery man faces several charges including two counts of drunken driving after driving a John Deere D110 lawn tractor in the street while intoxicated, Aurora police said.

Ruben Garza of the 1000 block of Wellman Avenue is also charged with no registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Around 3:40 p.m. Nov. 10, an Aurora patrol officers was dispatched to the area of Fifth and Ashland in reference to a man, later identified as Garza, driving a lawn tractor in the roadway. A witness said the man appeared drunk, looked to be falling asleep, and that he had stopped to urinate in a yard in the 400 block of Ashland. Once he got back on his tractor, he almost hit a parked vehicle and began yelling at people as he rode.

The officer caught up to Garza in the 1100 block of Lebanon and ordered him to turn the tractor off. During questioning, the officer smelled alcohol on Garza, who also talked with slurred speech.

As he was questioned further, Garza became belligerent with the officer and did not believe he could be charged with DUI because he was riding a lawn tractor.

Garza then began to swear at the officer and threatened him. Garza was eventually brought under control, taken to the police station for booking, and the tractor was impounded.

His court date is 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles.

Oswego

Blood drive hosted for OHS student

Heartland Blood Center will hold a blood drive for Oswego ​cancer patient Connor Robinson on ​Thursday, ​Nov. 30​,​ from 3:15 to 7:30 p.m. at Oswego High School, 4250 IL-71 in Oswego. The public is invited.

Connor, a junior at Oswego High School, enjoys videos games, eating wings, and cheering on all the Panther sports teams at OHS. He works out with the OHS basketball team, and helps with the youth sports programs at the Oswegoland Park District.

Crystal and William Robinson, Connor’s mother and brother, will be donating blood at OHS on Nov. 30 and hope you can join them in giving the “gift of life.”

“It truly is a gift that only you can give,” says Crystal Robinson.

In 2010 at the age of 9, Connor Robinson was diagnosed with ALL, the same type of leukemia that his sister, Faith, had been diagnosed with a little less than two years earlier. He underwent intensive chemotherapy and received multiple blood transfusions. Connor breezed through his treatment and continued life as a normal third grader.

However, in 2014, Connor suffered a rare form of relapse in the Central Nervous System, and the leukemia was attacking his brain. Connor was hospitalized for 47 days; he received a variety of blood transfusions during this time. The best way to treat Connor’s leukemia was for him to undergo a Stem Cell Transplant, which Connor received on March 4, 2015.

Appointments can be made online at Heartlandbc.org, or by emailing tiacarr3@gmail.com. Walk-ins are always welcome. Enter through door 11

Senior Center seeking volunteers

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs are looking for volunteers who are interested in sharing their skills, talent and knowledge along with thousands of other Americans giving back to their communities while volunteering to prepare tax returns.

We need Tax Preparers. Must take online self-training courses and test to qualify. The Oswego Senior Center provides income tax returns for seniors and low-income persons on Mondays from 12 to 5 p.m. starting Feb. 5, 2018 as well as a few Saturdays in March until close of season. Contact Pat Feeley at the Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St.; phone (630) 554-5602.

Sandwich

Holiday Lock-In at the Library

Parents, do you need some time for Christmas shopping or gift wrapping without the kids? The Sandwich Library will entertain your young ones while you finish up your holiday to-do list! Kids aged 5-14 are invited to come to the library for a night filled with games, crafts, movies, food, and more.

Once they arrive, kids are locked in the library until a parent or guardian pick them up. No one over the age of 18 is allowed, except for library staff and volunteers. Drop off starts at 5:45 p.m. and children must be picked up by no later than 8:45 p.m. Space is limited, so registration is required. Call the library with any questions. Visit http://www.sandwichpld.org/ to register.

