–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Teens charged with stealing delivered packages

Officers from Aurora’s Community Policing Unit and General Assignment Investigators secured charges through the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office on two boys, ages 13 and 14 linked to two recent burglaries in the city.

Aurora police said the pair stole items from several packages left in mailboxes at the Hometown Post Office in the 1600 block of Town Center Drive between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Several additional packages were opened but the contents were not taken. The teens were charged with burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor theft.

The pair were also charged with burglary and criminal damage to state supported property in connection with a break-in at the Phillips Park Golf Course Pro Shop in which they stole $5 worth of ice cream but caused $1,000 in damage to the door they used as their point of entry. Both incidents were captured on video.

Police said of the department’s COP Officers recognized the two youths after viewing the surveillance video. The 13-year-old was taken to the Kane County Youth Home while the 14-year-old was released to a relative.

Kendall County

Sheriff’s Office participates in “No Shave November”

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office participated in “No Shave November” as a fundraiser for the Kendall County Food Pantry.

Thirty deputies participated in this fundraiser raising $900. This donation will be used in purchasing items for those in the community who are struggling. Every $1 donated, the food pantry can purchase $8 worth of goods.

The food pantry was established in 1983 and is non-for-profit organization. The food pantry accepts donations of items and distributes to those who could use some assistance with purchasing food for themselves and their families. For more information about the Kendall County Food Pantry you can either call (630) 553-0473 or visit their website: kccfoodpantry.org

Montgomery

Village hosts recycling event in January

Beginning in October, the recycling events in Montgomery changed locations and are now quarterly events.

These new events are provided by DC Trash, the Village’s contracted waste hauler. The next quarterly event (for Village of Montgomery residents only—ID required) will be Saturday, Jan. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works facility, 891 Knell Road off Route 31.

(This does not include businesses, apartment buildings, or residents in Boulder Hill or other unincorporated areas. The event is only for residential addresses inside the corporate limits of Montgomery that pay the monthly fee for trash pickup as part of the DC Trash program with the Village.)

Televisions of all types, all electronics (basically anything with an electric plug or that uses batteries), metal, rechargeable and lead batteries, and household hazardous waste will be accepted for recycling with no charge.

Going forward, the new quarterly events will take place on the 3rd Saturday of January, April, July and October.

Here is a link to more details on the batteries and household waste: http://ci.montgomery.il.us/index.aspx?nid=335

Oswego

More than 50 tickets issued during Click It or Ticket

The Oswego Police Department conducted seat belt enforcement from Nov. 17-27, reminding motorists to buckle up and not drive impaired, day or night, as part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket mobilization.

The Oswego Police Department joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities by issuing citations to unbuckled motorists and arresting impaired drivers. During the ten-day mobilization, Oswego Police issued:

29 seat belt citations

2 child car seat citations

2 suspended/revoked licenses

2 uninsured motorists

7 speeding citations

10 unlawful use of electronic communication citations

The annual Click It or Ticket mobilization may be over in Oswego, but that isn’t an excuse to stop buckling up. Not wearing your seat belt is a primary offense, meaning law enforcement can stop you and issue a citation for that alone.

The Click It or Ticket mobilization was made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Fall and Winter trip opportunities for seniors

The Oswego Senior Center is providing several trip opportunities, from day trips to multinight trips in 2018.

Call Lorraine at (630) 554-5602, or drop by the center at 156 E. Washington Street for more information. Trips fill up quickly so get your deposit in as soon as possible. Trips scheduled include:

Chicago Flower & Garden Show – March 16 – $30 per person

Washington D.C. – April 5 – 10 – $642 per person double occupancy

Virginia Beach, Colonial Williamsburg & Historic Norfolk – April 29 through May 5 – $795 per person double occupancy

Traverse City Michigan Wine Tour – May 2-4- $399 per person double occupancy

District 308 “Opportunity School” gets new home

Community Unit School District 308 is proud to announce that as of Jan. 8 Opportunity School will not only have a new address, but also a new name.

The school will now be known as East View Academy, located at 4209 State Route 71, Oswego, and is connected to the District Administration Center. East View will also be the new home for the GOAL program. Combined the programs serve 131 students in the district.

The programs were previously housed at the school district’s Oswego 308 Center, better known as the old Traughber Jr. High school. This new space will provide larger classrooms with additional areas for school activities in a more updated facility, helping to improve the student learning experience.

“We are excited to welcome in the new year with our East View Academy staff and students attending their new school! The East View facilities will provide a positive and safe learning environment to foster academic and social emotional growth so that all of our students will have the opportunity to reach their highest potential,” said Jennifer Volpe, executive director of Special Education.

Parents and students will be invited to learn more about the move and have the opportunity to visit the new location prior to winter break.

Man charged with battering restaurant employee

On Sunday, Dec. 10, at approximately 6 p.m., Oswego Police responded to a restaurant in the 1500 block of Douglas Road for a report of an aggravated battery.

It was reported that a customer, Chris Whisenant, 40, 1400 block of Cottonwood Trail, Yorkville, was bothering other customers and had battered an employee.

After the arrival of police, Whisenant allegedly resisted police commands and battered a police officer. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Oswego Police Department.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the two felony aggravated battery charges and Whisenant, who was also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, was booked and transferred to the Kendall County Public Safety Center to await a bond hearing. He has a pending court date of Jan. 9.

Sandwich

Recycle your holiday lights at the library

The Sandwich Library will act as a recycling drop off center for your holiday lights. This program is brought to you from a collaboration with the Dekalb County Health Department.

It will run from November through Feb. 2. If interested, bring holiday lights to the library and drop them off in the appropriate container.

If you have any questions, please contact the library at (815) 786- 8308 or contact the Dekalb County Health Department at (815) 748- 2408.

Yorkville

Educational Foundation awards grants

The Yorkville Educational Foundation (YEF) celebrated American Education Week by awarding $3,500 in grants to District 115 schools.

A grant was presented to each school in the district, and was selected from applications submitted by district teachers and staff members.

The fall 2017 grant recipients were: the second grade teaching staff of Bristol Grade School for a second-grade service-learning field experience; Stephanie McHugh of Yorkville Grade School for Battle of the Books texts; Karen Finn and Kim Minkler of Circle Center Grade School for books to enrich the writing curriculum; Lindsay Peabody of Yorkville Intermediate School for homework, organization, and planning skills books for teachers; Tom Shuman of Autumn Creek Elementary for Smart Music software; Kelly Bachewicz of Bristol Bay Elementary for a nonfiction reading kit; Lindsey Moss of Grande Reserve Elementary School for a “friendly loom;” Megan Johnson of Yorkville Middle School for an energy and motion science lab; and Christine Warren of Yorkville High School for SAT prep scholarships for needy students.

The YEF plans to present more grants in the spring to the staff members and teachers in the Yorkville school district.

Individuals wanting to assist the foundation in its efforts to award more grants, or looking for more information about the foundation, are encouraged to visit the YEF website at www.yef115.org.

–Kendall County News Briefs–