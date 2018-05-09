–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Man on run from police bitten by K-9

A 27-year-old West Chicago man faces felony charges filed by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office after an incident Wednesday, May 2 on the Near South East Side that ended when one of our K-9’s located him hiding under a bed inside of a home he had run into and bit him in the ankle.

Guillermo M. Velazquez of the 500 block of Kimball Street is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and a single count of criminal trespass to a residence, all of which are felonies; and three counts of resisting police after he was found to be driving a stolen vehicle near Ashland and Fifth around 7:30 a.m.

After confirming the vehicle was stolen earlier in the morning in unincorporated Aurora, the officer who spotted the vehicle approached it and ordered Velazquez, the lone occupant, to exit.

When the officer attempted to take him into custody, Velazquez resisted arrest and fought. He was able to pull away from the officer and ran northbound on Fifth, then westbound to the 900 block of Lafayette St. Velazquez ended up running into a random home in that block and tried to hide under a bed.

The owner and only occupant of the home, a 30-year-old Aurora man, ran out of the house when Velazquez entered.

Numerous officers, including K-9 Kato and his handler, converged on the home and warned Velazquez multiple times to surrender or the dog would be released.

Velazquez ignored the commands and as promised, Kato was released into the second story bedroom. The dog immediately found Velazquez under a bed and bit him.

The officers then took him into custody even as he was continuing to resist. As they were walking Velazquez down the stairs, he kicked one of the officers who was on a lower stair in the chest.

Aurora Fire Department Paramedics took Velazquez to an Aurora Hospital where he was treated and released. The officers did not require medical treatment.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the investigation.

Kendall County

Local adult day services face funding problem

Statewide adult day services are impacted by funding cuts. Fox Valley Older Adult Day Services (FVOAS) has experienced this first hand. A few years back, because of the state budget crisis the DeKalb Adult Day Service and the Aurora, Rachel’s Place Adult Day Service, operated by FVOAS, had to close their doors. This effected approximately 50 seniors who either went into nursing homes unnecessarily or were forced to stay at home.

Fox Valley Older Adult Services’ ADS, located in Sandwich, through the generosity of many donors and a very creative staff has stayed open and thrives.

Two measures — Senate Bill 3601 and House Bill 4871 —are sitting in Springfield that would boost the compensation and ensure that adult daycares continue to operate.

Fox Valley Older Adult Services ADS provides residents of DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties a safe home-like environment giving them care and stimulation as well as respite to their caregivers.

For more information on ADS services call, (815) 786- 9404 , ext. 5, visit their website at www.fvoas.org or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center at 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich for a personal tour.

Free spay/neuter for pets available for residents

Kendall County residents who receive LINK cards or Social Security Disability Benefits can apply for free spay/neuter of your dog or cat.

In order to receive a free *spay/neuter voucher for your dog or cat, you need to bring the following

information to Kendall County Animal Control:

Your signed LINK card OR S/S Disability Benefit Letter Your driver’s license or state ID Proof of ownership for the cat or dog

To be approved, documentation & ID must have matching information including the name of the current owner & present address.

Once you have been approved by the Kendall County Animal Control staff, you will receive your spay/neuter voucher for your dog or cat.

* Rabies vaccination is required & included at no cost for unvaccinated dogs/cats 4 month of age of older. County rabies tag required and sold separately.

For more information, go to https://www.co.kendall.il.us/free-spayneuter-for-low-income-kendall-county-residents/

Oswego

Woman charged after filing false sex assault

Police have determined after a comprehensive and thorough investigation that an Oswego woman who reported being a victim to an assault earlier this month filed a false police report.

On Thursday, April 5, Oswego Police received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted on West Jackson Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Oswego Police immediately responded and secured the scene as well as conducted a canvas of the area.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for examination. During the subsequent investigation, police determined through statements obtained and evidenced collected that the incident did not occur.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a felony charge of Disorderly Conduct against Savannah Andrews, 20, 0-99 block of E. Van Buren Street. She has a pending court date of May 21, for that charge.

Public pools offer early season discounts

Hot Summer days are on the horizon, so make your plans now for the sunny days ahead. Oswegoland Park District’s two pools will open daily starting May 28 for the Civic Center Aquatic Park and June 2 for the Winrock Pool. Visitors can pay a daily admission fee of $8 at Civic Center Aquatic Park, or $6 at Winrock Pool. Season passes are now available at a discounted rate and for a limited time. Passholders get extra perks like Bring A Friend for Free days, special event discounts, and early entry into both pools.

Season passes can be used to save on special events like the Pirate Party, Funky Float Nights, and the Itty Bitty Beach Party.

Yorkville

School district wins National Music Education Award

Yorkville CUSD 115 has been honored with a Best Communities for Music Education designation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

District 115 is joined by only nine other districts in Illinois to receive this designation for demonstrating an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

The NAMM Foundation’s award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. “Yorkville CUSD 115 strives to provide high-quality experiences in the fine arts as part of our overall mission to educate our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Shimp. “The extensive participation in our music program is affirmation that our families value this aspect of education.”

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, a district must meet certain thresholds regarding funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs.

The Best Communities for Music Education award recognizes that Yorkville CUSD 115 is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

–Kendall County News Briefs–