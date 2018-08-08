–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Road rage incident leads to shooting

An apparent case of road rage ended with shots being fired around 11:50 p.m., July 31 at Church Road and Hankes Avenue.

The episode started when two vehicles, a Pontiac Grand Prix and a tan Buick sedan, were eastbound on Indian Trail near High Street. As they approached High Street, the driver of the Pontiac, who was in the left lane, wanted to turn southbound but the driver of the other vehicle, who was in the right lane, kept speeding up and wouldn’t let him change lanes, according to police.

The driver of the Pontiac, an 18-year-old Aurora man, ended up getting behind the other car and both vehicles turned southbound onto High.

Shortly after they made the turn, the driver of the Buick pulled to the side of the road and when the driver of the Pontiac passed him, the other driver began to follow the Pontiac.

Both vehicles turned eastbound on Hankes and when they got to the intersection with Church Road, the driver of the Buick fired several shots hitting the Pontiac more than once but missing any of the occupants.

Aside from the driver, the vehicle was also occupied by another 18 year-old man and a 43 year-old woman.

There is not a definitive description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000

Kendall County

Agencies cooperate on sex offender verification checks

On July 24, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hosted a multi-jurisdictional police initiative to check compliance on all registered sex offenders and registered violent offenders against youth residing in Kendall County.

Investigators from nine police agencies worked together to check a combined 84 offenders. The police agencies involved were the Oswego Police Department, Yorkville Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Plano Police Department, Joliet Police Department, Plainfield Police Department, Minooka Police Department, United States Marshals Service and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators met at the sheriff’s office and received assignments for the initiative. After the operational briefing, all investigators left the Sheriff’s Office and started conducting compliance checks.

During the checks, investigators made contact with 41 offenders and completed a verification check on each. Investigators identified five offenders that were possibly in violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act and criminal investigations were opened into these allegations. Investigators visited 43 additional residences, but were unable to complete the verification process due to not making contact with the offender. In total, investigators checked 84 residences in 3 hours.

Several of Kendall County’s top cops had comments about the initiative. Sheriff Dwight Baird stated, “The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office will fulfill its public safety responsibility by conducting sex offender compliance checks frequently.

“By partnering with local and federal law enforcement agencies we maximize our resource effectiveness, improve communication and intelligence sharing to help ensure our communities are safe. We want to constantly remind registered sex offenders that law enforcement is watching and monitoring their activity to deter them from criminal behavior.”

Oswego

Attempted abduction claim unfounded

Oswego Police determined a report of an attempted abduction today in the Village was unfounded.

On Thursday, Aug. 2, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Oswego Police received a call from a father who had returned home and reported that his 10-year-old daughter was not at home and missing.

During the call the father located the girl, who reported she was abducted from their home. It was later established that the girl had fabricated the abduction story. Several police units and canines were in the Blackberry Knolls subdivision morning of Aug. 2 for the investigation until approximately 9 a.m.

Oswego Police greatly appreciates the assistance that was provided during the investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The department is also grateful for the response from the following canine units that were in the area conducting police canine training: Aurora Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Morris Police Department, Oak Brook Police Department, Illinois State Police District Chicago, Village of Lombard – Municipal Government Police Department and South Elgin Police Department.

Volunteers needed at Oswego Senior Center

The Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego, is looking for retired teachers, social workers, college students or any qualified individuals to volunteer to teach psychology, math, science, anatomy and physiology, and philosophy.

In addition, the center is looking for volunteers for mobile device instruction for seniors. This is a good opportunity for a high school student to fulfill community service hours and experience an enriching teaching moment.

The Oswego Senior Center is calling for car enthusiasts to help with the car show scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15. Help with set-up, registration, parking, refreshments and more.

Also, pancake enthusiasts are invited to help with the pancake breakfast at the car show for set-up, cooking and more.

Oswego Senior Center is looking for caring and compassionate volunteers to help with our Lighthouse day respite program serving individuals with mild to moderate memory loss. Volunteers will need to participate in a dementia-care training.

There is a great need for kitchen volunteers to help with preparation, serving and/or clean-up. Volunteers should enjoy working with others in a fast-paced environment and must complete a food sanitation class provided by Oswego Senior Center.

Lunch on Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Breakfast help is needed Tuesdays 7 -10 a.m.. Call 630-554-5602 to volunteer or for more information or email volunteer@oswegoseniorcenter.org.

Yorkville

Celebrate seniors with Big Band and BBQ

Senior Services Associates of Kendall County will once again partner with the United City of Yorkville as hosts of the Thursday night kick-off of the Yorkville Home Town Days Festival. Senior Services co-hosting this annual event for the second consecutive year. Join us at Beecher Community Park on Thursday, Aug. 30. Gates open at 4:30 p.m..

5-B’s BBQ dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., featuring a barbecue pork and chicken dinner and sides for $13, or two dinners for $25. Tickets can be purchased at Senior Services Associates, located at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road.

Ticket holders can carry-out their dinners or dine under the tent and enjoy great music, dancing, a 50/50 raffle and prizes. There will be non-alcoholic drinks and desserts for sale. Music will be provided by Yorkville Big Band at 6:30 p.m.

