–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

City to hold its first Pooch Parade

As the dog days of summer come to an end, the Aurora Animal Care and Control (AACC) is excited to announce Aurora’s first-ever dog parade scheduled for next month.

The 2018 Aurora Pooch Parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Drive. The theme is “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and registration is now open.

To participate in the parade, all dogs must be current on vaccinations, socialized, standard-leashed and live in Aurora. Space is limited.

Owners can register their pooch online at www.aurora-il.org/PoochParade until Friday, Aug. 31 or until the first 100 dogs are entered.

The first 100 registrants are guaranteed a spot in the parade and are eligible to compete for the following awards: Fan Favorite, Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog, Best Aurora Pride, Best Costume, Best Tail, Most Beautiful Eyes, Most Energetic and Best Look-A-Like (owner and dog).

In an effort to highlight animals available for adoption at AACC, the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Aurora Pooch Parade is Leroy Jenkins, a 3-year-old rescue Chihuahua. Leroy was adopted by Alex Voigt, Aurora Deputy Chief of Staff.

Dogs available for adoption will be on site during the parade and guests are encouraged to bring donations to support AACC, including grain-free canned food and treats, small beds, shampoo, brushes and combs, fleece blankets and squeaky toys of all sizes.

Stationed at the historic Phillips Park Sunken Garden area, the Aurora Pooch Parade is fun for the entire family with music, pet demonstrations, puppy pools, pet supply vendors and food trucks.

Guests are encouraged to bring their dog and enjoy the free celebration.

Police seek man on reckless homicide charges

Aurora Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kendrick Scott, 19, of the 2000 block of Rosehall Lane, Aurora, who is wanted on outstanding warrants for reckless homicide and speeding 35 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

Police said Scott was driving a 2013 Buick Regal westbound on Ogden Avenue with a 19-year-old woman in the car when it struck Larenzo Bryant, who was on foot, at about 11:10 p.m. on March 31st, 2018. Bryant, 37, of the 1000 block of Pheasant Run Lane was pronounced dead at the scene

Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department Traffic Division at 630 256-5330 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630 892-1000

Kendall

Community joins police for National Night Out

Families flocked to Winrock Park in Montgomery for Kendall County’s National Night Out, Aug. 7 celebrating community and partnerships between law enforcement officers and the residents they serve.

Deputies gave drone demonstrations, played games and served hot dogs to happy children as they frolicked around the playground, enjoyed free swimming, and traipsed across the park.

It was a time for curious kids to ask questions, get up close and personal with squads, trucks and equipment, and spend time getting to know local deputies.

The national event was held in communities across the country.

“The great turn out on (Aug. 7) demonstrates the strong relationship between the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the communities we serve,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said. “These events would not have been possible without the continued support of the community and the strong partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office and civic organizations throughout the county.”

Oswego

Police warn of local fundraising scam

Oswego Police are warning residents of a recent scam in which callers attempt to solicit money on behalf of the police department.

Currently, there are no fundraising efforts occurring specifically on behalf of the actual Oswego Police Department. The Metropolitan Alliance of Police (MAP), which is the union that represents the Patrol Officers at the Oswego Police Department, does independently solicit for donations from time to time for MAP.

If a resident or business receives a phone call asking for a donation and would like to confirm the legitimacy of the call, they should call MAP at 630-759-4925.

Plano

Smallville Superfest returns this weekend

Plano will be celebrating in super-style from Aug. 17-19 as they kick-off Smallville Superfest in Downtown. This family-friendly festival commemorates the summer of 2011 when Superman’s enemies came to town and destroyed it during filming of the blockbuster movie, “Man of Steel.”

Smallville Superfest was born of the “rubble” left by the movie with the help of a large group of Superman enthusiasts. It has evolved into a community-wide celebration that brings close to 10,000 people from all over the region, the country, and the world, to see where filming took place and to participate in a wide variety of events all of which are Superman themed.

Popular events include the Superman Zipline, (where people can fly down Main Street as Superman did), the Villian’s Jail (with people begging for charitable donations to be released) live bands throughout the weekend, old-fashioned children’s games, rock climbing wall, inflatables for the kids and several contests.

The Smallville Museum where many different movie and Superman artifacts are housed will be open during the festival. Take advantage of the photo opportunity with the full size statue of Henry Cavill as Superman. See also the cool cars of Cruise Night, live bands and beer tent.

Police seek donations for ‘Shop With a Cop’

It is August and Plano Police are over the half way point until one of their favorite events of the year, Shop with a Cop.

The event, which pair officers with local children for a holiday shopping extravaganza, is funded by donations from businesses grants and residents.

“We love giving back to the children in our community and this is a small way to make a child’s Christmas much brighter,” the department said in a public Facebook post seeking donations. “We like to start early to ensure the event is fully funded for the children. Thanks for any help you can provide.”

Those looking to make donations should stop by the Plano Police Department.

–Kendall County News Briefs–