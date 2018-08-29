–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Three packages swiped from Aurora porches

Aurora police have taken three reports of packages being swiped from front porches in recent days and are on a mission to educate resident on how not to be victimized by these types of crimes.

Just like reducing burglaries from motor vehicles, take the opportunity away from thieves by scheduling any package deliveries for times when someone is home to accept them or asking a trusted neighbor to receive the merchandise, police said.

People can also take advantage of services offered by some delivery companies that include delivery time windows or package delivery notifications via text. Still others accept special instructions including delivery to a back porch.

The recent thefts include $60 in home décor items taken between 3:20 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., Aug. 16 from a home in the 900 block of Symphony Drive; over $100 in clothing items stolen from a home in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue around 3 p.m. Aug. 15; and about $180 worth of electronics taken from a home in the 1700 block of Walnut Park Lane, around 3:45 p.m. July 20

Other tips include:

Having packages delivered to your place of employment instead of your home.

Ask about alternative pickup and delivery options. For example, in some areas, UPS, FedEx and the Postal Service can deliver your packages to a local access point such as a grocery or convenience store. More information is available on each service’s website.

One of the most important suggestions is to keep an eye out for suspicious persons or behaviors in your neighborhood and encourage your neighbors to do the same. Pay special attention to when a delivery truck is in your area. Many thieves follow these trucks and steal packages within minutes of their delivery.

Anyone who sees something suspicious should call 911 immediately.

There are no suspect descriptions in any of the incidents.

If you have any information, call the Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

Shootings on same day leave two men injured

Aurora police are investigating two shootings that happened within 25 minutes of each other and left two Aurora men slightly injured.

The first occurred around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 and injured a 25-year-old Rockford man who was sitting outside of an apartment building in the 400 block of Montgomery Road.

All the man could say is he was with a group of several other men when he heard shots come from the east and realized he had been hit. He was taken to an Aurora Hospital by acquaintances and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Then around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, a 28-year-old Chicago man walked into an Aurora Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim said he was outside of a residence in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue, when he saw a man walking southbound in front of the home. He said the suspect produced a handgun, fired at the victim, and then continued walking southbound. He, too, was taken to the hospital by acquaintances.

There is no suspect description in either shooting nor have definite motives been established.

Anyone who has information, call Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. Information phoned into Crime Stoppers that leads to any arrests qualify for a cash reward and all callers stay anonymous.

Kendall County

United Way opens registration for golf outing

Join Fox Valley United Way for an afternoon of food, fun and competition while raising money to invest in our community’s children.

The non-profit’s Topgolf Outing takes place from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Topgolf, 3211 Odyssey Court, Naperville.

Create a team with friends, family or coworkers. Each bay holds six golfers. Silent auction, raffle and more. Proceeds benefit our efforts to ensure that all local children are ready to succeed in school and in life.

Golfer (12 years and older): $75 per person

Child (Ages 3 to 11): $50 per person

Spectator: $50 per person

Each person that registers will receive a $20 gift card to Macarena Tapas restaurant in Naperville.

Four Seasons Gardening program offers fall series

The fall series of University of Illinois Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening program, which focuses on environmental stewardship, home gardening, and backyard food production, gets underway soon. As always, programs are available live or on YouTube following the live presentation.

The first session of the fall series is titled Spring Flowering Bulbs. Join Jennifer Fishburn, Extension horticulture educator, to learn about selection, planting and care for spring flowering bulbs. The program is offered twice — on Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. and again on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The second program in the fall series is Making Your Compost Cook on Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and again on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Extension educator Duane Friend will discuss how to get the right mix by using simple calculations or online recipe calculators.

The final program in the fall series is Plant Pathogenic Viruses on Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and again on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Plants can’t get the flu, but they can get a number of other viral diseases. Join Diane Plewa, plant diagnostic outreach specialist, to learn about plant pathogenic viruses, including common symptoms, common virus diseases, and management for these tiny pathogens.

All webinars may be viewed from home by pre-registering at go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars. Recorded videos of these sessions can be viewed following the program at go.illinois.edu/fourseasonsrecordings.

For more details, contact your local Extension office by visiting www.extension.illinois.edu.

Oswego

D308 names assistant principal for Student Services

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 Board of Education has approved Melissa A. Calvert, assistant principal for Student Services at Oswego High School.

“Calvert’s knowledge of the climate and culture of the building as well as the varied duties and responsibilities she has overseen as the Dean of Students will make her an exceptional Assistant Principal for Student Services,” said Jamie Max, director of high school education.

Calvert has a master of education in educational leadership from the University of Illinois; bachelor of arts in foreign language education from Illinois State University; bachelor of science in biological sciences from Illinois State University.

Calvert started her teaching career in 2009 as a Spanish teacher in the Plainfield School District. From 2011 to 2014, she taught Spanish at Oswego High School. In 2014, she moved into the role of dean of students at OHS.

Gun threat puts Oswego HS on lockdown

Law enforcement placed Oswego High School on lockdown on Aug. 23 after reports of a student having a weapon. Law enforcement secured the item and determined the item was not a threat to the safety of the students.

The item that was found, in a backpack in a locker, was a plastic airsoft gun.

The lockdown began at 8:31 a.m. and ended at 8:38 a.m. Students then resumed their normal daily schedule.

The Oswego Police Department is conducting an investigation into this matter in cooperation with SD308 Administration.

Oswego

Save the date for Brew at the Bridge

Head to Hudson Crossing Park on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1-7 p.m. for Oswego’s seventh annual craft beer festival. Sample some of the greatest beer in the region, enjoy live music, delicious food, and a beautiful fall day on the Fox River.

Admission to the park is free. Tasting packages are $20 and include a souvenir tasting glass, five 2 oz. brewery tastes, and three 2 oz. home brew tastes from area Home Brew Clubs from 1-4 p.m. (while supplies last).

Early Access for $30 tasting packages allow patrons to enjoy an additional hour of tasting from 12-1 p.m., and three 2 oz. home brew tastes from area Home Brew Clubs from 12-4 p.m. (while supplies last).

Early Access to the brewing companies mean patrons won’t miss out on a specialty beer, and can beat the crowds to your sample.

–Kendall County News Briefs–