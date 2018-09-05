–Kendall County News Briefs

STATE

Red Cross marks National Blood Donation Day

The American Red Cross invites the community to help save lives at blood drives planned the week of National Blood Donation Day, Wednesday, Sept. 5.

“Giving blood is a wonderful way to serve your community and help patients at the same time,” said Laura McGuire, external communications manager for the Red Cross Heart of America Blood Services Region. “With the Red Cross recovering from a critically low blood supply during much of the summer, now is the perfect time to give.”

Blood and platelet donations are needed every day for patients with many serious medical conditions. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

To learn more about blood donation, including eligibility information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If you were deferred from donating in the past, you may be able to donate again.

Aurora

Man faces possible life sentence for 2016 murder

An Aurora man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting someone to death inside a social club on the city’s near east side two years ago.

A Kane County jury on Monday, Aug. 27, convicted 50-year-old Alfredo Soto of first-degree murder in the Aug. 1, 2016, shooting death of 31-year-old Martiniano Alvarez of North Aurora.

In addition, the jury found that Soto personally fired the gun that killed Alvarez.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson, David Belshan and Vincent Coyle presented evidence during the five-day trial that the evening of Aug. 1, 2016, Soto and two other patrons were drinking at the bar at an establishment in the 1300 block of Dearborn Avenue. At some point, Alvarez joined them and the group carried on what witnesses described as a normal conversation.

At 6:40 p.m., Soto got up and walked toward the door, then asked Alvarez to come with him. Soto then pulled out a Beretta semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at Alvarez and fired four shots, with one of them striking Alvarez in the left temple. No one else was injured.

Soto immediately fled the scene driving a white pickup truck. Alvarez died later that day at a local hospital from the gunshot wound.

The shooting was recorded on surveillance video.

Alvarez faces a sentence of between 45 years and life imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentence includes a mandatory enhancement of between 25 years and life in prison because Soto personally fired the gun.

Soto remains in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $5 million bail. Judge Hull revoked bond upon conviction.

Kendall County

Montgomery man charged with drug induced homicide

On March 24, 2018, Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 20 Block of Ashlawn Avenue, for a report of a drug overdose.

The victim, Bradley Friel, a 30-year-old man from Montgomery, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Kendall County Sheriff’s Detectives began an investigation, and on August 15, 2018 the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Gary Castle, a 37-year-old man from the 0-10 Block of Saugatuck Road, Montgomery, with one count of drug induced homicide, a class X felony.

A warrant was issued, with a bond set at $250,000, with ten percent to apply. Castle is currently incarcerated in the Illinois Department of Corrections on an unrelated incident.

Legislation protect nurses signed into Law

Legislation to protect nurses from workplace violence, introduced by state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Aurora, was signed into law on Aug. 24.

“In the last decade, workplace attacks against nurses have skyrocketed,” Kifowit said. “It’s critical the medical community take steps to ensure health care professionals are protected against violent individuals, as attacks on nurses not only puts their lives in jeopardy, but endangers their patients’ as well.”

Kifowit said the law aims to protect nurses and health care workers from incidents of workplace violence and prevent retaliation from filing a complaint after an attack, creates a Violence Prevention Committee within each health care facility, and enhances training and protections for nurses who may work with violent individuals.

“I was shocked when I learned that nursing is the third most dangerous profession in the nation,” continued Kifowit. “My legislation helps put in place protections to ensure that the health care providers who care our loved ones when they are most vulnerable will no longer be subject to workplace violence.”

Montgomery

Registration open for community garage sale

The Village of Montgomery will hold its Fall Community Garage Sale on Sept. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each year, nearly 100 households participate and the event draws people from a wide area.

The fee to participate will be $10 per address. Registration forms are available at the Village Hall, 200 N. River St., in Montgomery and on the village website at www.ci.montgomery.il.us. The registration form gives the option of participating on all three of the scheduled dates or selecting specific days to participate.

The Community Garage Sale will be advertised in local newspapers beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Garage sale flyers will also be created featuring a map showing all garage sale locations, plus a 15-word ad for each address describing the items for sale.

Maps will be available at the Village Hall and on the Village website starting Thursday, Sept. 17. The deadline to be included in the advertising is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10.

This event is sponsored by Montgomery’s Historic Preservation Commission. The $10 participation fee will help support Settler’s Cottage on River Street. For additional information, please call Debbie Buchanan at 630-896-8080, ext. 9003.

Free brush collection offered by the village

The free fall bulk (unbundled) brush collection, by the Village of Montgomery, will take place the first week in October beginning on Monday, Oct. 1, and continuing successive days as necessary until one sweep of all areas of the village have been serviced.

Brush must be neatly stacked at the curb no earlier than one week and no later than Sunday night before collection. Brush must be stacked with cut ends towards the curb.

It cannot be tied or bundled, and cannot include root balls or other foreign debris. Branches must be 1 to 4-inches in diameter.

Remember unlimited amount of bundled brush or bagged yard waste can be put out each week on your regular trash day for pickup by DC Trash.

Oswego

Juvenile charged after bringing air gun to school

Oswego Police have made an arrest because of their investigation into an incident that led to a lockdown at Oswego High School on Aug. 23.

Oswego Police arrested a 17-year old former male student for unauthorized possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. He is alleged to have entered the school under false pretenses and had in his possession a plastic replica airsoft gun.

Oswego Police arrested and took the male into custody at the school. Upon receiving approval from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, he was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a juvenile court hearing Friday morning.

Oswego Police would like to thank the Community School District 308 for their assistance in the investigation as well as their continued partnership in ensuring the safety of all students and staff.

High school science teacher passes away

The Oswego High School community is mourning the loss of a veteran teacher who passed away last week. In a letter sent home to parents by district officials, teacher Nicole Larsen was described as a “bright spot” at the school.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share with you the news of the untimely loss of one of our own, science teacher Nicole Larsen, who has been with us for 17 years. She was a bright spot in our school, and her positivity and dedication to her students will be sorely missed.

We have support available to students and staff to help everyone through this very difficult time.”

The district did not release a cause of death.

Larsen joined the science department in 2002 after completing her student teaching at the school in 2001. She graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago with a degree in biology with highest honors.

Larsen earned a master’s degree in teaching at National Lewis University, Chicago, and a second master’s degree from Aurora University in teaching leadership for life science teachers.

During her career at OHS, she taught biology, honors biology, conceptual physical science, chemistry, honors anatomy and physiology and medical topics. Larsen was also a junior class sponsor.

