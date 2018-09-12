–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Dispose of unwanted medication at GreenFest

On Sept. 22, Fox Metro Water Reclamation District’s Pretreatment Department will be collecting expired/ unwanted medication as part of the annual Aurora Greenfest.

The event will be held at the Prisco Center, 150 W Illinois Ave, Aurora, and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox Metro WRD’s wastewater plant serves approximately 300,000 residents of Aurora, North Aurora, Oswego, Montgomery, Sugar Grove, and portions of Batavia and Yorkville.

The medication disposal program began in 2008. Fox Metro WRD accepts all medications except sharps, IV bags, controlled medications, and thermometers. Fox Metro WRD provides this service of proper medication disposal in an effort to eliminate the environmental and public health hazard of these substances in our waterways.

City offers grants to local non-profits

Grant applications are available to local non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for a 2019 Quality of Life Grant from the City of Aurora.

Quality of Life Grants are annual competitive grants provided to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that serve the residents of Aurora. The areas of service included in the Quality of Life Grant program are; child care/youth, education, job training, homelessness, elderly/disabled, veterans, and advancing the goals of the Downtown Master Plan.

“City government alone cannot make lasting change in the community,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “Our non-profit organizations are on the front lines and know firsthand what our residents need. Quality of Life Grants can assist with their respective missions while bettering Aurora as a whole.”

Previous grant recipients include food pantries, museums, youth services providers and other local agencies serving the Aurora community. In 2018, the City awarded Quality of Life grants to more than 20 community agencies, non-profit organizations, government agencies, school districts, and institutions of higher education.

Applications are available online at www.aurora-il.org/QualityOfLifeGrants.

Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 19. Funding for the 2019 grant season will be available in late January.

Oswego

Free paper shredding event

To assist in the prevention of identity theft, the Oswego Police Department is partnering up with First National Bank of Oswego to offer a free shredding service to the community. Important personal documents no longer needed that should be shredded may include charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements, or expired charge cards and credit offers you get in the mail.

This event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First National Bank located at 6601 US Route 34. You may bring up to 3 large file boxes full of papers to be shredded.

Police release Click It or Ticket Results

Oswego Police partnered with law enforcement agencies around the state for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket Labor Day safety campaign.

Oswego Police issued the following citations:

27 for not wearing their seat belt

11 for using their cellphone while driving

15 for speeding

Oswego Police arrested the following:

3 persons for driving without a license

2 persons for driving while license suspended

1 person for having a warrant issued for their arrest

1 person was also cited for possession of cannabis.

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Crafters wanted for holiday craft fair

The Oswego Senior Center is building a reputation among craft enthusiasts for providing a craft fair experience where individuals make unique items that are not mass produced.

The center is looking for artisans and crafters working in a wide variety of mediums to be part of our Fair.

If your small business meets this criteria, download our information packet at oswegoseniorcenter.org. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Have a question? Email at OscCraftFair@oswegoseniorcenter.org.

Oktoberfest in Oswego

Oswego Brewing Co. will present its first Oktoberfest.

In addition to their regular line-up of beers, they will also be serving a traditional Märzen, Kölsch, and Hefeweizen.

Wurst Kitchen will be on-site serving up traditional German food.

Two of the premier Oktoberfest bands in Chicago will be taking the stage in the brewery’s parking lot.

Event details:

Friday, Sept. 21:

Doors open 11 a.m.

Wurst Kitchen starts serving food around 3 p.m.

Cover Charge of $8 starts at 4:00 p.m.

The Hirsch Band starts playing at 5:30 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22:

Doors open 11 a.m. Cover Charge of $10.

Wurst Kitchen is serving food all day

The Johnny Wagner Band starts playing at 1 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m.

Yorkville

City accepting alderman applications

Mayor Gary J. Golinski is seeking applications from a Yorkville resident residing in Ward IV to serve on the City Council. Interested persons should send an application form to the Mayor no later than Friday, Sept. 28.

To be eligible to serve on the City Council, applicants must meet the following criteria: be a qualified elector of the city, have resided within the municipal boundaries of the United City of Yorkville for at least one year preceding the date of appointment, and must not owe the city any money, nor have been convicted in any court of any infamous crime, bribery, perjury, or other felony.

The City Council consists of the mayor and eight aldermen who represent the four wards within the city. In addition to policy making, the City Council is responsible for approving the budget, determining the tax levy, setting goals, and formulating long term policies that shape the city’s public function.

Aldermen attend City Council meetings which are held on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings of the month at 7 p.m. and they also attend other committee meetings as assigned. The person appointed to this vacant position will also attend the Economic Development Committee meetings which are held on the first Tuesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. and the Administration Committee meetings which are held on the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. The appointed term expires at the end of April 2019.

Interested persons should send an application form to Mayor Gary J. Golinski, 800 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, IL 60560, no later than Friday, Sept. 28.

The application form can be found online at https://www.yorkville.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/5258/Application-for-Alderman-PDF or by contacting the Clerk’s Office.

If you have any questions regarding the position of alderman, contact Assistant City Administrator Erin Willrett at 630-553-8574 or ewillrett@yorkville.il.us.

50/50 tree program deadline approaching

The 50/50 Tree Program orders must be received by Friday, Sept. 14. Through the 50/50 Parkway Tree Program, the United City of Yorkville shares the cost of planting trees with homeowners. Residents simply choose the tree they want and send in a check for the cost listed on the order form.

The city does the rest. This program will continue on an annual basis, and planting will occur at the fall of each year. The Parkway Tree Program is intended to provide quality shade trees to residents within the City to be planted within the rights-of-way along the streets and corridors throughout the City.

To participate in the program, download and mail the 50/50 Parkway Tree Application Form (PDF) along with payment, or stop by City Hall at 800 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, IL. For more information, along with a list of available tree options, please visit: https://www.yorkville.il.us/191/5050-Parkway-Tree-Program.

–Kendall County News Briefs–