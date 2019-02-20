–Kendall County News Briefs

Kendall

Take the plunge for Kendall Special Olympics

The Polar Plunge, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO, is a unique opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes by taking a flying leap – a leap into the frigid waters of Silver Springs State Park.

The plunge will take place Saturday, March 3 at Silver Springs State Park located at 13608 Fox Road.in Yorkville. Registration takes place at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 1 p.m.

Participants must raise $100 in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for jumping into the icy waters.

Avoid the lines the morning of the Plunge by going to the Yorkville Polar Plunge Pre-Registration event taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kendall County Fairgrounds located at 10826 IL-71 in Yorkville.

Participants will have the opportunity to turn in offline donations and sign their participation waiver. Those who raise $100 or more will receive their Day of Plunge wristband and their 2019 exclusive Polar Plunge sweatshirt.

Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, participants will receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis the day of the plunge.

All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt the day of the event will have one mailed to them in April. Other prizes are awarded at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels and will be mailed to participants in April.

For additional information visit our main plunge site at www.plungeillinois.com.

Man found dead from hanging in county jail

A 31-year-old Joliet man was found dead of an apparent hanging on Feb. 12 while in custody at the Kendall County Jail.

According to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department, a correctional deputy was conducting a routine safety check around 12:08 a.m. when inmate Sean Hannon was found unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies said Hannon was slumped-over in a seated position in his bunk with a bed sheet around his neck when he was located.

Lifesaving measures were immediately taken by deputies, and were continued by Bristol/Kendall Fire District paramedics who were called to the scene. Efforts to revive Hannon were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 12:49 a.m.

Hannon, who had been in custody since Feb. 8, was expected to be released from custody on Monday, Feb. 18. He was being held on charges of possession of a controlled substance by the Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team.

His death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, as well as the Kendall County Coroner’s office.

Coroner Chief Deputy Levi Gotte said an autopsy, which took place on Feb. 13, revealed that Hannon’s cause of death was consistent with hanging. The ruling into Hannon’s manner of death has been sent to inquest for six Kendall County residents to decide.

Gotte said the public inquest into Hannon’s manner of death, while not mandatory, is being done out of transparency.

“Since it occurred in a government facility, a public inquest will allow things to be more transparent,” Gotte said. “There has been no feeling of impropriety as far as our investigation went.”

Juvenile Justice Council announces scholarships

The Juvenile Justice Council of Kendall County announces that it will be awarding two $500 non- academic based scholarships to two Kendall County residents.

One scholarship will be awarded to a 2019 high school graduate that plans to attend a higher learning institution. The second scholarship will be awarded to a current or past member of the Kendall County Juvenile Justice

Council attending a higher learning institution.

Requirements for the current graduating high school student are as follows:

Applicants must be a Kendall County resident graduating from High School in 2019

Scholarship must be utilized at a higher learning institution, including a four year College/University, a Junior College or a Vocational School

Student must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year

Requirements for the Juvenile Justice Council member scholarship are as follows:

Applicants must be a Kendall County Resident

Must be a current or past Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council member in good standing

Scholarship must be utilized at a higher learning institution, including a four year College/University, a Junior College or a Vocational School

Student must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2019-2020 school year

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

Applications are now available at the Kendall County Court House State’s Attorney’s Office, 807 John St., Yorkville, Illinois 60560, by emailing Ryan Phelps at rphelps@co.kendall.il.us , on our website at www.co.kendall.il.us/states-attorney/juvenile-justice-council/ or on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KendallCountyJuvenileJusticeCouncil.

Students must complete the application process by March 29. Award notification will be announced by May 2. Scholarship funds are to be applied for cost of tuition, books, and fees only.

Maple syrup making at Hoover Forest Preserve

Registration is now open for the Kendall County Forest Preserve District Education Department’s “Making Maple Magic” program that will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on March 9 at Hoover Forest Preserve.

Participants will take a guided hike through the woods at Hoover Forest Preserve to learn all about the basics of making maple syrup. After the hike, enjoy a pancake breakfast with real maple syrup!

Tickets are $8/person. Register by March 6. For more information, call 630-553-2292 or email edombrowski@co.kendall.il.us

Registration for the Kendall County Forest Preserve District Education Department’s spring break and summer camps is now open.

The nature-themed camps are wildly popular, introducing children to nature, wildlife, and outdoor recreational activities.

Visit http://kendallforest.com/summer-camp-kids-yorkville.php to view a booklet of classes.

Montgomery

Next recycling event will be this weekend

The next recycling event for Montgomery residents will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Works facility at 891 Knell Road in Montgomery.

During the event, Montgomery residents who participate in the village’s trash contract with DC Recycling Systems, formerly DC Trash, can drop off electronics (anything electrical that plugs in, including TV’s of all types, computer monitors, fans, etc.), rechargeable or lead acid batteries, and metal.

Prescription drugs, household hazardous waste, including pesticides, flammables (oil-based paint, paint thinner, gas and oil), caustic cleaners, toxics (such as pool chemicals and weed killer), CFL bulbs, and propane tanks 20 lbs. or less will also be accepted.

These recycling events are hosted by DC Recycling Systems, formerly DC Trash, for its residential customers in the village of Montgomery only, and do not include businesses, unincorporated areas or apartment buildings because those are not part of the DC Trash contract.

There is no fee to drop off any of these items; however, a photo ID will be required to show residency.

Note that this recycling event will not accept latex paint, appliances, regular light bulbs, regular alkaline household batteries, or tires.

More complete information may be found on the village’s website at www.ci.montgomery.il.us. The next quarterly event will be held on April 20.

Oswego

Senior Center presents memory loss presentation

Raj C. Shah, M.D., associate professor of family medicine with the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center will present “Alzheimer’s, Dementia Research & Latest Understandings” at the Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington at 10 a.m. on March 1.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend this most informative presentation. Registration required for this free event. Call 630-554-5602 to register.

CUSD 308 announces January PRIDE winners

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 announced the December 2018 and the January 2019 winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) The recognition program was held on Feb. 11 at the Board of Education meeting.

“Our district takes great pride in recognizing individuals who are dedicated and committed to our students and our schools,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “It is through their continuous dedication and commitment that our students and staff achieve their goals.”

Each month, the program recognizes two teachers, one employee and one volunteer.

The winners for the month of December 2018 are:

Allied First Bank – Teachers of the Month: Rebecca Schumacher, K-3 deaf and hard of hearing special needs teacher at Prairie Point Elementary School; and Mary Soto, special education teacher in the Life Skills Program at Churchill Elementary School

Huntington Learning Center – Employee of the Month: Kimberly Manna, principal’s secretary at Prairie Point Elementary School

Chick-Fil-A – Volunteer of the Month: Kathy Tollaksen, volunteer at Long Beach Elementary School

The winners for the month of January 2019 are:

Allied First Bank – Teachers of the Month: Zenaida Lopez, first- grade teacher at Boulder Hill Elementary School; and Gary Mosley, special education math teacher at Oswego High School

Huntington Learning Center – Employee of the Month: Kelissa Ponce, dean’s assistant at Thompson Junior High School

Chick-Fil-A – Volunteer of the Month: Sandy Ramirez, volunteer at Long Beach Elementary School

Also, recognized from the month of November 2018 was:

Chick-Fil-A – Volunteer of the Month: George Bailey, volunteer at Oswego High School

The following individuals also received nominations during the months of December and January:

Jill Bean, Hana Bridge, Mike Cavello, Michael Everson, Rachel Fitzgerald, Cristina Hernandez, Lisa Hrouda, Christine Kirkwood, Frank Tieri, Brian Fauth, Maureen Dehler, James Johnson, Abby Campbell, Tyler Haymond, Christine Victorin, Staci Mardsen, Corie Folley.

Yorkville

MetroNet fiber optic construction underway

MetroNet will be bringing a fiber optic network to Yorkville in the coming months. This will be another option to residents and businesses for internet, TV and phone.

Residents should start to see trucks and personnel in the area preparing for construction. Prior to construction in their neighborhood, residents will receive a letter, and a postcard reminder.

There will be large signs at the entrance of subdivisions and smaller signs closer to residents’ mailbox. The city reminds all that construction takes time and largely depends on permits and weather.

Visit MetroNet’s website or call them if anyone has questions or concerns at metronetinc.com/construction or 1-877-386-3876.

–Kendall County News Briefs–