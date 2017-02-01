–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Park District Picnic Shelter Reservations Begin

The Fox Valley Park District will begin accepting picnic shelter reservations on Wednesday, Feb. 1, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Park District features 13 picnic shelters throughout its park system in Aurora, North Aurora and Montgomery. Reservations for groups of 25 or more are available from May 1 to Oct. 22.

Reservation fees are $60 for residents and $90 for non-residents, with a $100 refundable security fee required as well. Reservations include exclusive use of the shelter, pavilion and grill areas during the reserved time. However, as public parks, adjacent open space and playground areas remain available to others during reserved times.

Jericho Lake Park and Copley I Park are not available for shelter reservations during the 2017 season due to on-site construction. Also, Austin Park is not available after July 31 due to restroom remodeling.

Reservations are taken in-person at the Cole Center (101 W. Illinois Ave.), Prisco Center (150 W. Illinois Ave.) and Eola Center (555 S. Eola Road) during weekday hours. An illustrated picnic shelter guidebook is available online and at each facility, providing an overview and photos from each reservable park site.

Porch light catches fire and damages home

A front porch light fixture caused a large fire at an Aurora home last week, causing more than $40,000 in damages

According to the Aurora Fire Department, fire crews were called to a two-story, single family home in the 2600 block of Rourke Drive around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 24 for reports of a fire. The homeowner said she smelled something burning, left the home, and saw a fire on the front porch.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire showing from the exterior of the front porch near the front door.

It took 13 firefighters just under 30 minutes to fully extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to the exterior of the front porch. The home was habitable but the occupants stayed at a nearby hotel due to interior smoke damage. The total fire damage is estimated at $40,000. The cause of the fire was due to the front porch exterior light fixture.

Kendall County

Newark man charged with disseminating sexual images

On Sept. 1, 2016, Kendall County sheriff’s deputies took a report and began an investigation for an allegation of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. The female complainant reported that an ex-boyfriend had posted private sexual images of her on social media without her consent.

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation into the matter. On Jan. 24, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Brandon M. Colyer, 23, with two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, both Class 4 felonies. Colyer’s bond was set at $20,000 with ten percent to apply.

On Jan. 24, Colyer was taken into custody by Kendall County sheriff’s deputies without incident and transported to the Kendall County Jail. Colyer was released after posting bond on the same day and awaits his next court appearance.

FVOAS announces Wii Bowing for seniors

Grab your friends and form a Wii Bowling Team to benefit Fox Valley Older Adult

Services (FVOAS). On Sunday, Feb. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. the First

Annual Wii Bowling Tournament will be held at Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich. For many years FVOAS has successfully hosted a traditional bowling tournament at several very supportive bowling establishments. With the popularity of Wii Bowling, especially among area Seniors, this year’s tournament will be held at the Community Center.

You can support FVOAS by bringing your team to bowl or by collecting pledges. The top team with the most dollars collected will win a prize along with the individual raising the most pledge dollars. Anyone is encouraged to collect pledges.

For more information on this fun event, how to form a team, collect pledges and join in the fun call Becky or Patty at FVCC (815) 786- 9404. Each bowler will receive a free soft drink and slice of pizza. There will also be a cash bar available and delicious snacks. All proceeds from this event support FVOAS; serving

Oswego

Optimist Club’s Midwest Mardi Gras Party date set

The Oswegoland Optimist Club is thrilled to announce that they will once again, host their Midwest Mardi Gras Benefit at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club in Yorkville.

This incredible evening includes live music, a delicious bayou buffet, silent auction, raffles and dancing. Entertainment will be provided by the incomparable big band, Swing Assembly.

Band director, Clint Haffenrichter, will keep the room on itsfeet, along with his big band favorites, old and new. The majority of the members in Swing Assembly are local music educators, with years of music in their blood, and have contributed to the success of the Midwest Mardi Gras in the past.

Ticket prices are $40/single, $75/couple and $350/table of ten. Only 300 tickets are sold to this event and are available online only, by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/midwest-mardi-gras-tickets-29397893892

Tickets will not be available at the door.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit The Oswegoland Optimist Club, The Oswego Happy Helpers and the Kiwanis of Oswego, who all provide programming and opportunities for the local youth.

To take advantage of pre-event advertising opportunities, consider a sponsorship for this event. For more information, visit www.oswegooptimists.com

Candidate night forum scheduled

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Candidate Night” for those seeking elected office in the April 4 Consolidated Election.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Oswego Village Hall. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

The format will give candidates the opportunity to introduce themselves for two minutes and the chance to answer questions from a panel of moderators. Candidates running in uncontested races will not participate in the question and answer segment.

Candidates wishing to participate should fill out the form attached to the top of this article and return it to the Oswego Chamber no later than Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Chamber at (630 554-3505.

Region

Kifowit honors WCC on its 50th anniversary

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, was joined by Waubonsee Community College President Dr. Christine Sobek at a Waubonsee Community College Update she recently hosted where attendees learned the latest news about the college and plans for Waubonsee’s 50th anniversary.

“Waubonsee Community College is such an incredible asset for our community and we are lucky to have such a valuable institution in our backyard,” Kifowit said “I would like to congratulate the college on its 50th anniversary and I encourage those looking to pursue a degree or a trade to consider Waubonsee.”

Kifowit was joined by Waubonsee Community College President Dr. Christine Sobek who highlighted programs available to residents as well as upcoming events to honor the college’s 50th anniversary.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Waubonsee Community College, we are reminded of the tremendous community support throughout our Proud Past and encouraged by our community’s ongoing commitment for a Bold Future,” said Dr. Sobek.

For a list of upcoming anniversary events or for information about attending Waubonsee, visit www.waubonsee.edu/50.

Fox Valley United Way sponsors Souper Bowl event

The Fox Valley United Way is participating in the Souper Bowl of Caring, a nationwide movement to fill the shelves of food pantries at this time of year.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl, youth volunteers and mentors will be stationed in six local Jewel-Osco Stores and Prisco’s Family Market, in Aurora, to collect food and monetary donations.

Every dollar donated can purchase $8 worth of food from the Northern Illinois Food Bank, so this day can have incredible impact on the hungry in our area. All contributions benefit the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

The public can participate in many ways, including making a donation on our Souper Bowl of Caring web page. Please check it out here to see how you, your family, club, organization or business can join in this fun event

Sandwich

Library Book Club Adds Second Meeting Time

Due to patron request, the Sandwich Library’s own Reader’s Haven Adult Book Club is now offering two meeting dates; both an afternoon and night session. The meetings will take place on the second Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. and the third Wednesdays of every month at 1 p.m..

We hope this additional meeting date will allow more interested parties to join our lively monthly book discussions.

We are currently reading Wild by Cheryl Stayed. Copies of the club books are available in regular, large print, and audio formats to everyone. Pick up your copy at the circulation desk today. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Overdrive is Back at the Sandwich Library

You spoke and we listened. Recently, the Sandwich library opted to remove the online audiobook and e-book sharing database, Overdrive. However, our patrons have vocalized their loyalty to the database and provided so much incredible feedback that the library has reinstated the Overdrive service.

Overdrive is now again accessible to Sandwich library patrons through the library’s website and theOverdrive app. The library’s main goal is to provide services that our patrons want, use, and need. Through this action, we hope that we are taking one step forward towards achieving this goal. If you have any questions about using, navigating, or learning more about Overdrive, please contact the library by calling 815-786- 8308 or emailing contact@sandwichpld.org.

–Kendall County News Briefs–