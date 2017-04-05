–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Man found dead In Fox River

Aurora police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was discovered in the Fox River on March 28.

At around 11:30 a.m., an Aurora patrol officer was flagged down in the area of River Street and Sard Avenue by a witness who said he thought he saw a body in the river.

Upon investigation, the man, David P. Rainford who is homeless, was located floating about 25 feet off the shoreline on the west side of the river, roughly in the 700 block of South River Street.

The Aurora Fire Department Dive Team with assistance from the Kane County Coroner recovered the body. There were no outward signs of foul play and an autopsy is pending at the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

Police investigating gun thefts

Aurora police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a burglary that occurred at around 12:05 a.m., March 27 at a gun store in the 500 block of N. Oakhurst Drive in which numerous firearms were stolen.

After forcing entry into the building, it appears that two suspects, both males, smashed open several display cases, took the weapons, and then fled, running southbound on O’Brien Drive possibly to a waiting vehicle.

At around 7:40 a.m., March 27, more than one of the handguns were discovered on the ground by a resident in the 3100 block of O’Brien. He immediately called police and we are now processing those guns for evidence.

There is no further suspect information to pass along.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call APD Investigations at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip with our “My PD” app.

Kendall County

Kifowit and Holmes invite residents to town hall meeting

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, and state Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, are hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wheatland Elementary School, located at 2290 Barrington Drive W in Aurora.

“There are a number of important decisions that need to be made in Springfield, and I am working to address them — from the budget, to economic development, to how we take care of our returning veterans — by listening to the people I represent and making their voices heard,” Kifowit said. “I look forward to meeting with residents and discussing their thoughts on the programs they believe should be protected. Having these conversations with the constituents I represent will help me better serve our area in Springfield.”

Kifowit and Holmes will update attendees about the latest news from Springfield and discuss their legislative priorities for the rest of the spring session. Residents are asked to enter the school using door 13. Those unable to attend can find information about Kifowit’s upcoming events by visiting www.ILDistrict84.com.

“These community discussions are another way for me to connect with residents and discuss the issues that are important to them,” Holmes said. “I encourage everyone to come out and share their thoughts.”

For more information or to RSVP, contact Kifowit’s constituent service office at (630) 585-1308 or Stephanie.Kifowit@att.net.

Eola Branch Library site for Eco-Friendly backyard seminar

In honor of Earth Day, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is inviting area residents to attend her discussion on “Creating an Eco-Friendly Backyard Seminar” on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Aurora Public Library-Eola Branch, located at 555 S. Eola Road in Aurora.

“The recent warm weather has many people, including myself, thinking about the coming summer and looking forward to spending more time outdoors,” Kifowit said. “As residents begin planning landscaping projects, I encourage them to find ways to make improvements that not only beautify their property, but also benefit the environment.”

Kifowit will welcome Trish Beckjord from The Conservation Foundation, who will discuss the Conservation@Home program and the new Fox River Initiative. The Conservation@Home program can help homeowners retain precious rainwater in their yards by planting native vegetation, creating butterfly and rain gardens, using rain barrels and removing exotic species of plants. Attendees will also learn about the Fox River Initiative and how it can help support conservation goals of Fox River communities.

“My seminar will teach residents how to create an eco-friendlier backyard and show them how a few simple steps can help make us better stewards of the Earth,” Kifowit said. “My hope is those who attend this event will show their friends and neighbors just how easy it is to create a more sustainable and enjoyable backyard.”

To RSVP for this meeting, or for more information on these or other events, please visit www.ILDistrict84.com or contact Kifowit’s constituent service office at (630) 585-1308 or Stephanie.Kifowit@att.net.

To learn more about The Conservation Foundation and their ongoing initiatives, please visit www.theconservationfoundation.org.

Montgomery

Local author to present program April 11

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, the Village of Montgomery will host a presentation by local author Lynn Stacy-Smith at the Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St. Stacy-Smith is a Montgomery resident and author of “Love, Laugh, Woof: A Guide to Being Your Dog’s Forever Owner.”

Since the age of five, Stacy-Smith has lived side by side with dogs as her best friends and constant companions. Her book shares a collection of stories from her life with her dogs and is a tribute to how her dogs have brought joy and adventure into her life.

Her book also can help potential pet owners decide if a dog is right for them, and discusses the importance of training and teaching the dog the rules of living in a human world. Animal lovers everywhere will be entertained and uplifted by her stories.

All ages are welcome at the presentation, which is free and handicapped accessible.

The monthly Senior Lunch and activity for ages 55 will begin at 11 a.m. after the presentation. There is a $4 cost for the lunch and pre-registration by April 4th is required. For additional information on this event, please call the Montgomery Village Hall at (630) 896-8080, Ext. 9023.

Oswego

Two officers graduate from police academy

Officer Larry Olsen and Officer Anthony DeNatale graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute located in Champaign on March 30. The two officers completed the 12-week resident program and participated in their class graduation ceremony along with 65 other new police recruits from all over the state.

The Institute’s high-quality training program utilizes current principles of discipline and structure to prepare recruits to meet the challenges of today’s complex policing environment. Hands-on instructional methods and a regimented physical training program provide challenges that prepare officers for the demands on the street.

Community policing values are integrated throughout the course with emphasis on the service functions that are so much a part of today’s law enforcement mission.

The two officers will now begin an 800-hour Field Training Program at the Oswego Police Department, learning agency policies, rules and regulations, procedures and practices.

The program is designed to allow the recruits to experience “on street” policing while being guided, observed and evaluated by experienced police officers before they are allowed to advance to solo patrol status.

The Oswego Police Department welcomes Officer Olsen and Officer DeNatale and congratulates them on their successful completion of the police academy.

Community garage sale dates announced

The Village of Oswego’s Environmentally Conscious Oswego (ECO) Commission will sponsor the Oswego Community Garage Sale on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

Residents may sign-up at the Oswego Village Hall beginning on Monday, April 3 to be included in the advertising for the Community Garage Sale.

The fee to be included in advertising is $15. Once the fee is paid, the participant will receive a sign and yard stake to place in their yard during their sale. The list of those participating in the Community Garage Sale will be published in the Ledger-Sentinel and on the Village’s website on the Thursday prior to the sale.

The cut-off date to sign-up is Friday, April 21 to be included in the Ledger-Sentinel advertisement.

After the sale, your garage sale sign and yard stake can be returned to the Oswego Village Hall for a $10 refund. All signs must be returned by Friday, May 26.

The Village of Oswego ECO Commission looks forward to your participation in the Oswego Community Garage Sale! Questions about the Community Garage Sale should be sent to eco@oswegoil.org.

New Village Police Department groundbreaking

The Village of Oswego held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new police headquarters on March 23.

Village President Gail Johnson, Village Administrator Dan DiSanto and Police Chief Jeff Burgner were joined by Village Trustees, members of the Oswego Police Department, Village Staff, officials from local area law enforcement agencies and community residents who came out to celebrate the ground breaking of the Village’s future police headquarters.

Also on hand for the ceremony were representatives from the building’s design engineers, Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum, Inc. (HOK), the consulting firm of McClaren, Wilson & Lawrie of Wheaton (MWL) and the construction management company Gilbane Building Company.

The new headquarters is to be a welcoming one for the community, conveying openness with glass walls, easier access for the disabled and a community area which will be available for various public and community activities.

–Kendall County News Briefs–