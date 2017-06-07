–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Police seek suspects in gang-related shootings

Aurora police continue to investigate the shooting of two men that occurred around 6:35 p.m., Thursday, May 25 outside of a home in the 900 block of Sard Avenue.

A suspect described as a male black with his face covered and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt appeared from the back yard, opened fire on two men in the front yard, and then fled on foot.

A 48-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was treated and released from an Aurora hospital. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, arm, back, and calf. He received initial treatment at an Aurora hospital and was then transferred to a suburban hospital by ambulance. He is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg as he was getting out of a vehicle parked a driveway in the 600 block of E. Galena around 8:10 p.m., Wednesday, May 24.

The victim was uncooperative and did not provide any suspect information. The vehicle the man was exiting and another vehicle parked in the driveway were both hit by gunfire. There was no damage estimate.

Both shootings appear to be gang related.

Also, a vehicle parked on the street in the 500 block of S. Spencer was hit by gunfire around 1 a.m. May 21. The shots may have been fired from a white Cadillac that was eastbound on Sixth Ave. No motive has been established. Damage was estimated at $500.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit tips via the My PD app.

Kendall County

FVOAS painting classes offered

Fox Valley Older Adult Services (FVOAS) is honored to offer classes by professional artist Jane Swanson of Somonauk.

These classes are offered to residents from DeKalb to Ottawa and Naperville to Mendota. Group I will meet on Saturdays in various locations to paint ala prima, in one session, outdoors, either morning or late afternoon to capture the correct light.

Some experience will be necessary for Group I. Starting on Saturday, June 10 in Earlville at Maple Leaf Park, which has a river, lake and pond, the fee for each session is $5. Future

locations and dates will be announced. Group II, An Introduction to Plein Aire Painting, for new or inexperienced painters starts June 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Fox Valley Community Center 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich, directly across the street from The Sandwich Fairgrounds.

This is a six-week class, with four indoor classes at FVCC and two outdoor sessions at Maple Leaf Park in Earlville. The cost for the 6 classes is $150 (a discount is available for Seniors) and a small donation for FVOAS for the indoor sessions. Class size is limited to 8-10 people and a non-refundable deposit of $25 will guarantee a place in class and be credited towards final payment. Swanson will supply oil paint for a $15 lab fee.

She has palette knives for students’ use during class. Swanson is a professional artist, having learned to paint Plein Aire from the popular and talented Pacific Rim Painter, George Allan, in 1995 while living in Maui, Hawaii. Her paintings have been shown in galleries in Hawaii, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois.

Those who are interested in being introduced to this art form should contact Jane at (815) 651- 6442 or email: amuiartistjane@aol.com.

Kifowit hosts free shred, disposal and recycle day

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is inviting area residents to dispose unused medicines, recycle electronics and guard against identity theft by shredding old paperwork in an environmentally friendly way at her annual Recycle and Shred Day on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at her district office, located at 1677 Montgomery Road in Aurora.

Kifowit’s Recycle and Shred Day event will offer local families the opportunity to recycle old electronics and shred paperwork for free. Residents are welcome to bring documents that contain personally identifiable information to be safely shredded, such as bank statements, outdated medical records, old tax returns, and other sensitive documents.

Kifowit will be joined by Fox Metro, Mutual Ground, and the Association for Individual Development. Fox Metro will accept unused, unwanted, or expired medications so they can be properly disposed. Mutual Ground will be collecting cell phones and, if possible, the cell phone chargers as well.

The Association for Individual Development will be accepting computer equipment, cell phones, stereos, and other electronic appliances for free recycling; TVs and computer monitors will not be accepted. Residents may also bring gently used books for Culture Stock of Aurora and plastic K-cups for recycling.

“Disposing of old medicines in a responsible way helps the environment and prevents these prescriptions from falling into the wrong hands,” Kifowit said. “I hope to see everyone come out, drop off an old book or cell phone and help make our world a little greener.”

For more information, contact Kifowit’s constituent service office by phone at 630-585-1308, or by email at Stephanie.Kifowit@att.net. Residents can keep up with the latest events and news by visiting www.ILDistrict84.com, or by liking Kifowit’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/ILDistrict84.

Deputies investigate Boulder Hill shooting

On May 30, 2017 at approximately 3:30p.m., the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Fernwood Road and Woodridge Road, Unincorporated Montgomery, for a report of shots fired. Members from Oswego Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, and Illinois State Police responded to assist.

Kenneth M. Moore, a 22-year-old male from the 0-100 block of Amesbury Road in Montgomery, sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was transported to Rush Copley Hospital for medical treatment by the Oswego Fire Protection District.

The incident appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known specific threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (630)553-7500, Ext. 1105.

Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at (630)553-5999.

Yorkville man arrested for Disorderly Conduct

On May 28, 2017 at approximately 8:42pm, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Cannonball Trail, Yorkville, unincorporated Bristol Township, for what was originally called in as a motor vehicle theft.

Gary L. Matlock, a 63-year-old male residing at this address, called back to the KenCom 911 Dispatch Center advising that he was bleeding from the neck, armed with weapons and threatening to harm himself further.

Members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of the Yorkville Police Department, were able to make contact with Matlock who was unarmed and uninjured.

Matlock was subsequently arrested without incident for Disorderly Conduct. Matlock’s bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent to apply. Matlock was released after posting bond the next day and awaits his next court appearance.

Yorkville

Community Farmers’ Market in full swing

The Yorkville Farmers Market has returned this summer and will be stocked with fresh produce and products from local farmers and businesses for all to enjoy.

The Farmers Market will be held at Town Square Park (301 N Bridge St., Yorkville) on the first and third Saturday of the month starting Saturday, May 20 and will run through Oct. 7. There will be no Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 2.

If your business would like to participate in this year’s Farmers Market, contact Valley Fresh Market at (630) 553-3355.

The 2017 Farmers Market Vendors:

Ginger & Soul-Homemade pickles and Hot Sauces

Gomoll Farm-Apples & Apple Cider

Heritage Baked Goods-Norwegian Bakery Specialties

The Garden Faire-Plants,Garden Plants, Hanging Baskets

Knutson’s Country Harvest-Jams, Jellies, pies, pickles, salsas, BBQ Sauce, honey, fresh fruit (when in season)

The Popcorn Store-Multiple Flavor Popcorn

Nannie & Pappa’s Donuts-Donuts, Assorted Drinks

Toft Touch Soaps-Goats milk soaps & Goat Cheese

Upriser Coffee-Roasted Coffee Grounds

Valley Fresh Market & The Chocolate Shoppe-Meat, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate, Fresh Produce from Peter Rubi of Plainfield

Summer Solstice Festival dates set

Rogue Barrister Records along with Three Angels Brewing proudly presents “Summer Solstice”, the ultimate pairing of ground to glass brewed beverages and independent-minded musicians.

Once again, the scenic Fox River will serve as the backdrop for this unique event in historic downtown Yorkville.

In combining efforts with the United City of Yorkville and many other businesses in Downtown Yorkville this event stands to set a standard for Kendall County for years to come. The event will take place on June 23-24.

This event is a free event and tickets are not needed. Attendees over the age of 21 who wish to buy alcohol may purchase a wristband for $5.

–Kendall County News Briefs–