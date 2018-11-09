— Kendall voters reject District 308 sale tax, other tax increases

Kendall County voters came out in strong numbers Nov. 6, like their counterparts across the state.

More than 50 percent of registered voters in the county cast ballots and those voters made their voices heard on paying more taxes.

An overwhelming number rejected a proposed 1 percent sales tax proposal that would have funneled more than $5.5 million into Oswego Community Unit School District 308 for facility improvements.

While the money would be barred from being used to pay for teacher or administration salaries or pensions, it could go toward maintenance, roof and parking lot repairs, security, safety, American’s with Disabilities Act compliance, additions and new facilities.

The sales tax proposal was soundly rejected, losing by 10,880 votes, with 26,008 voters saying “no” and 15,120 voting “yes”.

Proceeds from the tax would have been distributed to Kendall County school districts based on enrollment figures.

“Our goal was to provide factual information to our community regarding the county-wide referendum,” District 308 Superintendent John Sparlin said in a statement Nov 8. “For Oswego Community Unit School District 308, that meant any income received by sales tax would have been allocated towards retiring debt and lowering property taxes. The SD308 Board of Education brought the measure forward to give Kendall County voters the option of adopting the sales tax or not.”

The Nov. 7 ballot also contained two advisory referenda, which showed voters, again, opposing additional taxes.

The first advisory referendum question asked voters if the county should oppose the creation of a vehicle mileage tax — 33,989 voters voted in favor of opposing the tax. 7,526 voters voted against opposing the tax.

A second advisory referendum question asked voters if the county should oppose the Chicago Federal Reserve’s proposal for the creation of a property tax to fund the state’s pension program. Again, 32,399 voters opposed the proposal, while 8,712 voted to not oppose the proposal.

— Kendall voters reject District 308 sale tax, other tax increases —