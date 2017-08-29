— Kendall/Kane task force begins planning for life after Caterpillar  

When Caterpillar’s Aurora plant closes at the end of 2018, hundreds of employees and area residents will be without jobs.

A 4-million square-foot facility could sit vacant, and a potential $465,000 loss in property tax revenue may be felt throughout the area.

To combat these compounding factors, local leaders are working with Caterpillar representatives and Waubonsee Community College officials to mitigate losses and to prepare workers and the region for the future.

On Tuesday, local leaders including Congressmen Bill Foster (D-11th) and Randy Hultgren (R-14th), Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, Oswego Village President Gail Johnson, Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, along with CAT and WCC representatives, gathered to announce the formation of the Kendall County CAT Task Force.

The task force’s goal is to market and sell the current CAT facility, retrain workers for new jobs, and continue to build a business-friendly environment in Kendall County that will attract new employers.

Caterpillar, which opened its Aurora plant in 1958, once employed upwards of 7,000 people. The company announced in March that the plant would be closing production lines for good.

“We’re grateful to the contributions CAT tractor company has made to our region, and we’re grateful to have them here today as we plan what comes next,” Gryder said. “The goal is for us to look back in five years and view the departure of CAT and what comes next as a success story.”

Foster spoke about his disappointment in learning about the plant’s closure and the importance of finding displaced employees work as soon as possible.

“This represents a significant challenge to our economy and directly impacts the lives of our friends and neighbors,” Foster said. “While this is undoubtedly a challenge in our community, if we face it together we can meet that challenge.”

Several leaders stressed the importance of marketing the CAT property in an effort to bring in a new employer to help cushion the region’s blow.

“We need to repurpose this building,” Irvin said. “It’s integral to the success of my city, this region and our future.”

During the conference, just as much importance was placed on finding CAT employees new work and training opportunities that will ensure their success in the future.

Rachel Potts, Corporate Media Manager for CAT, said that employees learned in June that “some work would begin to transition this fall.”

Because of this, Potts said it is an ideal time for a task force to convene.

She noted that there have not been any involuntary layoffs that have occurred this year.

With fall quickly approaching, WCC President Christine Sobek encouraged the workforce to begin seeking educational opportunities sooner than later.

Job fairs and training are offered through the college, which offers weekend and night classes for those looking to get a kick-start to their future careers.

“We’re here for you now. You don’t need to wait until 2018,” she said. “Retraining can begin now. Career assessment can begin now. Resume writing can begin now. The main thing is, it doesn’t have to wait.”

The task force plans to meet again in September.

— Kendall/Kane task force begins planning for life after Caterpillar —