Montgomery hosts annual Family Fun Carp Derby
Photos by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media — August 15, 2018
Jeff Martin, Aurora, reels in a carp that went for his handmade bait during the Aug. 12 Montgomery Family Fun Fest Carp Derby. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)]
Jeff Martin makes up some of his homemade bait, a mixture of Wheaties, river water and a generous sprinkling of garlic powder, all squeezed together into a ball. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Jeff Martin, Aurora, holds a 2-pound carp that he caught as his son Austin, 10, and grandson Lucas, 6, watch the fish thrash about. Martin let the fish go because another grandson, Matt Okapol, 12, earlier caught an 11.57 pounder that was the biggest fish caught as of 10:30 a.m. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Anglers of all ages came out for the 45th annual Family Fun Carp Derby along the Fox River in Montgomery on Aug. 12. The event is held in conjunction with Montgomery Fest,
the village’s big summer weekend celebration. The derby was held 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for individuals and families. (Photos by Jon Langham / for Chronicle Media)
Justin Lee, 13, casts his hook towards the deepest part of the river. Montgomery Fest hosted the 45th Annual Family Fun Fest Carp Derby, Sunday, August 12, 2018, in Montgomery, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Justin Lee, 13, adds some more corn to his hook before casting into the Fox River again at the Family Fun Fest Carp Derby. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Matt Okapol, 12, points to the spot where he caught an 11.57 pound carp that as of 10:30 a.m. was the biggest caught by either adults or children at the Montgomery Fest Family Fun Fest Carp Derby in Aug. 12. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Raymond Lee of Aurora waits for another carp to bite after earlier catching five of them along with his son Justin during Montgomery Fest’s Family Fun Fest Carp Derby. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Lisa Schmidt, Aurora, fishes near the Mill Street bridge. Montgomery Fest hosted the 45th Annual Family Fun Fest Carp Derby, Sunday, August 12, 2018, in Montgomery, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Dylan Schmidt, 12, waits for a carp to take a bite of his hook as he fishes under the Mill Street bridge on the Fox River for the 45th Annual Family Fun Fest Carp Derby, Aug. 12. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)