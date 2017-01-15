— Montgomery woman shot in North Aurora drive-by  

A 21-year-old Montgomery woman is in critical condition Sunday afternoon (Jan. 15) after being shot Saturday evening (Jan. 14) in a North Aurora convenience store parking lot.

An 11-year-old Aurora boy who was seated inside a vehicle with the woman also was injured as a result of flying glass, police said.

The drive-by shooting occurred around 8:43 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1000 block of Orchard Road, according to North Aurora Police.

Someone inside a burgundy Chrysler sedan fired several shots at an occupied vehicle that was parked in the lot, said Deputy Chief Scott Buziecki.

One of the shots struck a 21-year-old women who lives in the 0-99 block of Scarsdale Road in Montgomery, Buziecki said.

She was transported to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora with life-threatening injuries. She was later airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she is listed in critical condition.

A second occupant, an 11-year-old boy, of the 400 block of California Avenue, Aurora, received minor injuries from broken glass. He was treated at Presence Mercy Medical Center and later released.

No one else inside the vehicle was injured, and that police believe the vehicle was targeted, Buziecki said.

“Through the initial investigation, the North Aurora Police Department has learned that this shooting was not a random act; rather, the suspects are believed to have specifically targeted an occupant of the victim vehicle,” police said. ” There is no imminent danger to the public.”

However, the shooter remained at large as of Sunday afternoon.

Following the shooting, the sedan fled the scene, but was later located by Aurora Police. Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit, which ended in the 800 block of North Randall Road when the suspects fled on foot. Attempts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful, Buziecki said.

The suspected shooter was described as a black male with dreadlocks and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. Buziecki said there were no descriptions given of anyone else inside the sedan.

This incident remains under investigation by North Aurora Police Department detectives, assisted by the Aurora Police Department and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, Ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3. Or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and receive a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

— Montgomery woman shot in North Aurora drive-by —