— Naperville police investigate shooting death of Oswego man

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information surrounding the fatal shooting of an Oswego man outside of a Naperville middle school on the night of Friday, Jan. 27.

The shooting, which claimed the life of 37-year-old Matthew Lange, took place around 7:19 p.m. at Scullen Middle School, 2815 Mistflower Lane, Naperville.

Police were called to the school for reports of an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrived to find Lange inside a vehicle with its windows broken out, and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lange was transported to Edward Hospital in Naperville where he was pronounced dead.

Naperville police said the incident does not involve Scullen Middle School, and that school was not in session at the time of the shooting.

There were, however, two non-district organizations that rented building space for activities that evening, and there was an after-school club that was concluding activity. No one, besides Lange, was injured.

Naperville police said the investigation is on-going and does not appear to be a random act.

Lange was an assistant professor of psychology at Lewis University in Romeoville, serving as the Accelerated Psychology program director.

Reviews from students on RateMyPorfessor.com were generally very favorable.

According to his obituary, Lange was a graduate of West Aurora High School. He also attended Aurora University, earning a bachelor’s degree in science and followed up at Benedictine University in Lisle where he earned a masters in clinical psychology.

Lange earned his PhD in psychology from Northern Illinois University.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information about it or the suspect involved, they are asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. All callers may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident

Matthew is survived by his 4-year-old son, Alex, his parents, David and Sandy Lange; his sister Carrie (John ) Keck; nieces Grace and Madeliene; nephews Gavin and Sebastian; Aunt Luanne Etheridge, Aunt Linda and Uncle Gerald Bradstreet, Aunt Carolyn and Uncle Paul Hendricker .

— Naperville police investigate shooting death of Oswego man —