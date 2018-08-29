New Oswego shop brings back the old-fashioned candy store

Growing up, Kelleigh Tito knew she wanted to open a candy shop.

What felt like a pipe dream (she went to college majoring in math), became a reality in July for the Oswego resident, who now proudly peddles hand-pulled lollipops, homespun gourmet cotton candy, fudge, taffy and throwback candies inside her shop, The Peach Ring, located at 12 W. Washington St., Unit B.

“It’s been a big dream of mine, and I can’t believe we’re here,” Tito said on Aug. 24 as a rush of excited children roamed her colorful shop.

The undertaking, which included finding the finest of candies to sell, took some time, but in the end, Tito is convinced she’s found the best peach rings on the planet, as well as delectable sugar, nut and gluten free options for those with dietary restrictions.

Bags of cotton candy, which fill almost an entire wall, will change flavors by the season. Think pumpkin spice and maple flavors for the fall. Right now fruity flavors make up the bulk of what’s in stock.

Tito and her husband Mikey, who live just blocks from the shop, are Oswego natives and High School sweethearts. They got engaged in front of the Dairy Hut and have great pride in their hometown.

“I think Oswego is so sweet and cute and has that hometown feel,” Tito said. “It’s about to get better and better and we need more shops and things for people to do.”

Not since Elmer Fudge has there been a candy shop located in Oswego’s downtown, and since the shop’s departure, Tito said there’s been a void.

With the opening of The Peach Ring, kids can flock to downtown after school for a quick treat. They can discover long-lost candies, find new favorites, and spend as much or as little as they want, as all bulk candy is sold by weight.

Most candies run 75-cents an ounce, and candy lovers are encouraged to mix and match taffy, jelly beans, chocolates, root beer barrels, or whatever their hearts desire.

“I’m excited because they have lots of candy that I haven’t ever seen in stores,” said 9-year-old Isabella Woolever, who along with friend Kaia Hockenberry, perused the shop with wide-eyes and big smiles.

They noshed on colorful rock candy, and some prepackaged favorites.

“It’s a really fun store,” Kaia Hockenberry said. “I like it because it’s local and we can get awesome candy…and it’s right next to the playground.”

Kaia’s mother, Cindy Hockenberry, was stoked to find some of her childhood throwbacks. The root beer barrels, the rock candy, the old-time candy shop feel. She said it brings her back to the days when she was her daughter’s age.

“It’s fun to see a lot of the candy we had back then,” she said after paying for several bags.

For Tito, the smiles on patron’s faces as they roam the shop is enough to convince her that leaving corporate America to pursue her candy-filled dreams was a decision well made.

“It’s just the best to see the smiles,” she said. “It’s exciting and what I’ve always wanted.”

For more information visit The Peach Ring online.