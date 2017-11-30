— Oswego man charged in weapon incident 

An Oswego man has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm after he allegedly fired a weapon at a woman near his home on Tuesday, Nov. 28 evening.

According to Oswego police, no one was injured in the incident, and it appears that the shooting was isolated and there is no danger to the public. Gang motivation was apparently not a factor.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Kensington Drive around 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing the evidence on scene they learned that a man, later identified as David Barber, 56, 300 block of Kensington Drive, allegedly fired a gun outside his home in the direction of a vehicle a woman was driving.

The woman was not related to Barber, and did not live at the Kensington address with him, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

Barber was additionally charged with a violation of the FOID Act.

Oswego Police Department was assisted by KenCom Dispatch and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.

Following the shooting, Barber was arrested at his home and was transported to the Oswego Police Department for booking.

The Oswego Police Department encourages anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the Oswego Police Department at (630) 551-7300.

Information may also be reported to Kendall Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999. Callers remain anonymous and tips leading to arrests are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

