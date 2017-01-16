— Oswego residents work with police to stop graffiti outbreak

When Rick Jacobsen heard that vandals recently sprayed graffiti on the wall of Oswego’s Veterans Memorial, it’s safe to say he was more than a little bit mad.

“I come from a military family,” Jacobsen, of Boulder Hill, said of his strong reaction to the incident. “I found it very disrespectful.”

Turns out, Jacobsen was not alone.

After taking to social media to pledge a $100 reward for whomever turned in the graffiti taggers, funds began rolling in. On Thursday, Jacobsen opened an account at Old Second Bank where he says nearly $2,000 have already been pledged to the Veterans Memorial Wall Fund.

“The purpose was one, for reward money to sweeten the pot a little bit. I know people don’t commit crimes and keep the information to themselves. Hopefully someone will open their mouth and get a nice reward,” Jacobsen said. “The second part is we want to donate money to the clean-up.”

The community-raised reward comes in addition to a Kendall County Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000.

The Veterans Memorial was not the only piece of property tagged-up by vandals in recent weeks.

There have been seven reports of defacement/graffiti in the downtown area since Dec. 23, 2016, according to Oswego Police Department Spokeswoman Cathy Nevara

There were four reports taken in the 0-99 block of Main Street, and three reports taken in the 100 block of South Adams Street, the most recent report taken on Jan. 4.

Police have determined that the markings are not gang-related, but would not speculate on their meaning at this time, Nevara said.

She said they appear to have been made by the same person.

Several markings, which appear to say “@Like”, were left on buildings like an Oswego bike shop and a floral shop, in addition to the memorial.

“These guys are attacking every building, making our town look horrible,” said Jacobsen, who is, on a quest to clean Oswego up.

Anyone who wants to help donate to the Veterans Memorial Wall Fund can stop by any Old Second Bank and do so.

Oswego police are urging anyone who observes any suspicious behavior to report it immediately. Additionally, information can be reported to Kendall County Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999 which offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the offender(s).

— Oswego residents work with police to stop graffiti outbreak —