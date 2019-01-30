Oswego’s PrairieFest event calendar, entertainment lineup set

PrairieFest, the area’s popular community festival is back on June 13-16.

Presented by the Oswegoland Park District and First National Bank, the fest combines small town charm with a stirring summer celebration over Father’s Day weekend.

Free concerts from a mix of national and local bands, along with entertaining performances have always been a highlight of the weekend.

Partnered with free parking and free admission, the PrairieFest schedule fills a great weekend.

Music from the First National Bank Main Stage will be a thrill and chill all weekend. Regional crowd favorite, Mike & Joe will open the festival on Thursday. Local act Tricky Mission will kick off Friday for the 90s band Spin Doctors on Friday night.

Fans will be looking for Spin Doctors’ hits, “Two Princes”, and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.” Saturday night Naperville’s Summer Son will open for alternative heartland rock sensation, the BoDeans with their “Closer to Free”, “Only Love”, and “Good Things.”

Father’s Day will bring everyone back to the grounds for a special performance from the Beatles Tribute band, American English.

For family entertainment, PrairieFest is going to the dogs. Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Show will be wowing crowds all weekend. Chris’s talented furry best friends are amazing stunt dogs who have been rescued from shelters all across the country.

With tours to state fairs, national theme parks, and the Oprah Winfrey show, the Oswegoland Park District is excited for the original stunt dog show to stop at PrairieFest.

PrairieFest weekend is always entertaining and this year’s schedule delivers on the tradition again. Community groups looking to be a part of the Expo Village, present an event, or march in the parade are encouraged to check out additional information at prairiefest.com.

Contact festival director Kristie Vest at 630-554-4425 or by email at kvest@oswegolandpd.org for more information.

Area businesses looking to support the community festival are encouraged to contact Kristie as well. You can also get the latest festival information at www.prairiefest.com.