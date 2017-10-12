Pumpkin Palooza benefits Humane Society of Aurora

Fall was in full swing last weekend at The Growing Place in Aurora, where hundreds of families showed up for Pumpkin Palooza.

The two-day annual event offered fun for everyone, including pumpkin painting, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and a hayride throughout The Growing Place grounds.

Beer tastings, provided by Lagunitas Brewing Company, kept the adults happy, while children sipped on cider and enjoyed mini donuts and hot dogs from various vendors.

Also roaming the grounds were several guests-of-honor: costumed dogs available for adoption through the Humane Society of Aurora.

The weather was perfect and the leaves were colorful. Yellow, red and orange flowers made sublime backdrops for fall pictures as families spent the afternoon enjoying all the event had to offer.

Guests could vote for their favorite decorated pumpkins on display, or watch a live carving demonstration, all at no cost to them.

Though the event is over, The Growing Place remains a one-stop-shop for all of your Fall decoration needs. For more information visit http://www.thegrowingplace.com.