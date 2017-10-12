Pumpkin Palooza benefits Humane Society of Aurora

  (Photos by Erika Wurst / for Chronicle Media) October 12, 2017

This creative pumpkin at The Growing Place in Aurora is a fun tribute to a character in popular Pixar movie “Toy Story.”

Pumpkin bowling was a featured activity for kids at Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place in Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Fall was in full swing last weekend at The Growing Place in Aurora, where hundreds of families showed up for Pumpkin Palooza.

Kids of all ages enjoyed pumpkins of all sizes during the Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place in Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 8.
 

The two-day annual event offered fun for everyone, including pumpkin painting, a bounce house, a scavenger hunt, and a hayride throughout The Growing Place grounds.

Dogs were the special guests at The Growing Place in Aurora where Pumpkin Palooza festivities Oct. 7-8 benefitted the Humane Society of Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Beer tastings, provided by Lagunitas Brewing Company, kept the adults happy, while children sipped on cider and enjoyed mini donuts and hot dogs from various vendors.

Also roaming the grounds were several guests-of-honor: costumed dogs available for adoption through the Humane Society of Aurora.

Young visitors show off their artistic side as they decorate pumpkins at The Growing Place in Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The weather was perfect and the leaves were colorful. Yellow, red and orange flowers made sublime backdrops for fall pictures as families spent the afternoon enjoying all the event had to offer.

Guests could vote for their favorite decorated pumpkins on display, or watch a live carving demonstration, all at no cost to them.

Though the event is over, The Growing Place remains a one-stop-shop for all of your Fall decoration needs. For more information visit http://www.thegrowingplace.com

The weather was perfect for hayrides at Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place in Aurora on Sunday, Oct. 8.

