—  Remains of missing Aurora man, veteran found in Fox River 

Skeletal remains discovered on an island on the Fox River have been identified as a 30-year-old Aurora man who was reported missing in 2015.

The bones, found on Aug. 4, were located by representatives of the Prairie State Canoeists, who were conducting cleanup along the river.

Following several days of forensic analysis, the Kendall County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as belonging to Trey Nathan Key Soesbe, who Aurora police confirmed had been reported missing since December 2015.

Soesbe’s remains were discovered around 10:32 a.m. when the canoeists called 911 to report that bones had been located on an island near the Route 30 overpass.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area, and with assistance from the Oswego Fire Department, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office, initiated an investigation.

The coroner’s office was assisted with the forensic identification of the bones, which were found to belong to the missing man.

According to Aurora police, Soesbe was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2015 after being dropped off at Hesed House homeless shelter in Aurora. Police said Soesbe never checked in or stayed at the shelter that evening. He was never seen again.

In 2016, State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit shared a post on social media about Soesbe’s disappearance. She had received an email from Soesbe’s father, reaching out for help in finding his then missing son.

He details the last moments he saw his son in the Hesed House parking lot.

“I love you, Dad, see you Sunday” Soesbe apparently told his father. Then he simply vanished.

Kifowit said she met Soesbe and his father before the mysterious disappearance. His father said that at that time, Soesbe was a recovering addict, working to get his life together.

He described his son as having a Master’s Degree, and having served as an Army National Guard Specialist. He was also suffering from alcoholism and bipolar disorder.

At the time of his disappearance, however, Soesbe was excited to be working, and looking forward to moving back into a local halfway house where he had lost his room at following a relapse, his father said.

“Trey always had big dreams, but even bigger addictions and mental health burdens to carry,” he told Kifowit.

The letter, and interaction with Soesbe and his father, have stuck with Kifowit over the years.

“So sad to learn they found the remains of Trey Soesbe,” Kifowit posted to her Facebook page, along with Soesbe’s father’s letter. “It is at least a closure for his family, but a reminder of the struggles of our service men and women. Prayers for his family and friends. I still remember when I met him so many years ago; and it breaks my heart he is gone.”

Aurora police continue to ask anyone with information to call Investigations at 630-256-5500.

Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident can also email detectives@co.kendall.il.us or call 630-553-5856. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Kendall County Crimestoppers at 630-553-5999.

