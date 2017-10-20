Thousands of people braved the rain on Saturday, Oct. 14 to celebrate with each other during the Aurora’s Indian American Community Outreach Advisory Board’s Fourth Annual Diwali Festival 0f Lights celebration held at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora.

Diwali is India’s largest annual festival, celebrated by people throughout India, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Guest could get immerse themselves in Indian culture and spend time dancing throughout the gymnasium or purchase glow in the dark toys helping them ring in the festival of lights.

— Suburban community shares the light at Hindu Diwali Festival—-