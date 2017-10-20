Suburban community shares the light at Hindu Diwali Festival

— October 20, 2017

Dancers and performers took the stage, providing free entertainment to the thousands in attendance.
(Photos by Erika Wurst / for Chronicle Media)

Thousands of people braved the rain on Saturday, Oct. 14 to celebrate with each other during the Aurora’s Indian American Community Outreach Advisory Board’s Fourth Annual Diwali Festival 0f Lights celebration held at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora.

Visitors feasted on Indian food and purchased clothing and accessories from dozens of vendors who were on hand to make the celebration a success.

Diwali is India’s largest annual festival, celebrated by people throughout India, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Guest could get immerse themselves in Indian culture and spend time dancing throughout the gymnasium or purchase glow in the dark toys helping them ring in the festival of lights.

Guests to Diwali Festival 0f Lights celebration could get henna tattoos.

Families came to the Diwali Festival 0f Lights celebration dressed in their finest traditional clothing.

(Photos by Erika Wurst / for Chronicle Media)

 

 

 

