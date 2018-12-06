Train runs on holiday spirit at Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm in Aurora is decked out for its Holiday Express celebration with lights, holiday decorations and music, but the main attraction is the Holiday Express train.

Visitors can also take a wagon ride, make crafts and meet Santa Claus. The Holiday Express runs Fridays, Dec. 7 and 14: 5 to 8 p.m. and

Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16: 2 to 7 p.m.