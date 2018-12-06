Train runs on holiday spirit at Blackberry Farm

One- year-old Isaac Carrillo has no interest in sitting on Santa’s lap as he reaches for his mother. Blackberry Farm hosted its Holiday Express celebration, Sunday, Dec. 2. (Photo by Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Blackberry Farm in Aurora is decked out for its Holiday Express celebration with lights, holiday decorations and music, but the main attraction is the Holiday Express train.
Visitors can also take a wagon ride, make crafts and meet Santa Claus. The Holiday Express runs Fridays, Dec. 7 and 14: 5 to 8 p.m. and
Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16: 2 to 7 p.m.
Olive Manning reads classic holiday stories to a rapt audience in the one-room schoolhouse. Blackberry Farm hosted its Holiday Express celebration, Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Blacksmith Jake Thorne regales visitors with stories of the blacksmiths of old. Blackberry Farm hosted its Holiday Express celebration, Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Children wait in line with their parents to see Santa Claus in the Early Streets Museum at Blackberry Farm on Sunday, Dec. 2. (Photo by Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
The Holiday Express train ride is all decorated for the holidays at Blackberry Farm. (Photo by Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Several rooms in the Huntoon house were decorated for the holidays by area organizations on Dec. 2. Blackberry Farm is hosting its Holiday Express during the month of December. (Photo by Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
The merry-go-round remains a popular ride even in chilly weather. Blackberry Farm hosted its Holiday Express celebration, Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Aurora, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)