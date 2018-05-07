—- Yorkville, Kendall businesses spring to life with warmer temps

Just as warmth and sunshine are helping gardens and flower grow, the long-awaited mild weather also is helping bolster local business around Yorkville.

From ice cream shops to car washes, landscaping companies to local parks and recreation, consumers are starting to appreciate all of the things winter and the extended cold conditions in April didn’t allow.

“We’re getting really, really busy now,” said Robin Browning, part-owner of Paradise Car Wash in Yorkville. “It’s definitely spring and people are definitely ready to get all of that salt off their cars.”

Vehicle owners are putting away their Weather Tech mats and replacing them with fabric. They’re getting their vehicles ready for summer trips and car rides with the windows down.

“People just really want to clean out the winter from inside,” Browning said.

Restaurants are also opening outside patios, Foxy’s Ice Cream is proudly serving now on the weekends, and the 35 parks in the Yorkville city limits are filling up.

Shay Remus, superintendent of Recreation for the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, said it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy all the department has to offer.

The Marge Cline White Water Course will draw hundreds of visitors to the area and to the Fox River for play. People are suddenly fishing, hiking and trailblazing throughout local parks. Baseball and softball diamonds are busy on a daily basis as local youth leagues and park districts are in full-swing.

“I think the greatest thing about Yorkville is that people don’t really realize how many parks and playgrounds we have, especially with a town this size,” Remus said. “They each have unique and different themes that keep them fresh for everybody.”

As far as warm weather is concerned, Fred Davis’ company 4 Seasons Landscaping, has been gearing up for spring for months — waiting for the winter cold to finally loosen its grip on the region.

Offering fire pits and brick pavers, landscape design and lawn maintenance, customers have been feverish since February to get their yards in shape for outside gatherings.

“We got hammered in February and haven’t looked back since,” Davis said. “Springtime is always a rush though, and it’s always tough to get everyone taken care of at the same time. It’s a juggle.”

But, if you’re looking for yard work, now’s the time to get it done. With temperatures hovering in the 70s, outdoor landscaping and construction is in its prime.

“At 90 degrees, no one is moving very fast, and that’s expected,” Davis said.

