— Yorkville man charged in North Robbery armed robbery

A 26-year-old Yorkville man was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 13 and charged with robbing a North Aurora liquor store earlier this month.

North Aurora police are thanking the public for its help in identifying the suspect, Jordan Burgos, 0-99 block of Highview Drive, Yorkville, after security footage of the robbery was widely shared in the press and on social media.

“The tips were vital to the case and are great examples of the public and police working together to make our communities safer,” North Aurora Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Buziecki said.

The security footage shows Burgos pull a weapon on a male clerk at a business in the 0-99 block of S. Lincolnway on June 6. Burgos is given cash and flees the scene.

North Aurora police shared the video widely on social media and in the press.

“Thanks to numerous tips from the public in the days following this incident, investigators from the North Aurora Police Department were able to identify the suspect,” Buziecki said.

Burgos was arrested on June 13 when he was spotted by a clerk at an Aurora liquor store in the 900 block of S. Lake St. (Route 31) at around 7:45 p.m.

The clerk recognized Burgos from photos and videos in the media and contacted police. By the time officers arrived, Burgos had already left the store and was traveling southbound on Lake Street in a silver Audi, according to police.

While officers were viewing surveillance video in the store, another officer located the silver Audi going northbound at Lake Street and Ashland Avenue, Buziecki said

An officer attempted to pull Burgos over, but he did not stop and a vehicle pursuit by Aurora and North Aurora Police ensued.

Burgos refused to stop, crossed the double yellow lines, exceeded the speed limit, and drove through three red lights during the chase, Buziecki said

He was eventually pulled over at Lincolnway (Route 31) and Airport Road in North Aurora and was taken into custody without further incident.

Burgos was transported to the North Aurora Police Department for booking on an Armed Robbery charge and later transported to the Aurora Police Department to be held on charges of Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, a Class 4 felony, and several traffic violations. He is also being held on a parole violation (no bond) warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections, police said.

— Yorkville man charged in North Robbery armed robbery —