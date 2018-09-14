A 46-year-old Yorkville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for breaking into a former neighbor’s home and beating its two residents with a baseball bat.

Richard Gonzales, 100 block of Colonial Parkway, was found guilty of Home Invasion, a Class X felony, following a two-day bench trial that took place earlier this year. Late in August, Judge Tim McCann imposed Gonzales’ sentence.

The incident that landed Gonzales in jail occurred in April 2014 when he entered an Oswego home, equipped with a baseball bat, and beat two people inside the home.

The first victim, a Vietnam Veteran in his 70s who is suffering from cancer, was struck in the face, head and shoulder, prosecutors said.

The second victim, a 50-year-old woman, was struck in the chest.

Following the attack, Gonzales fled the home, but not before telling the woman that he was going to come back and kill her family.

The victims were able to identify their former neighbor as their attacker and he was taken into custody by Oswego police.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis commended the efforts of the Oswego Police Department and applauded the courage of the victims.

Gonzales’ 10-year sentence will be served consecutive to a three-year, nine-month sentence he was given following an Aggravated Domestic Battery case in Kendall County.

— Yorkville man gets 10 years for violent Oswego home invasion —