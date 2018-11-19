Yorkville welcomes the holidays with a hometown feel

With a warm grin and a jolly “Ho, Ho, Ho!”, Santa Claus rode into Yorkville on Saturday, Nov. 17 bringing the sounds and sights of the season to residents during the city’s annual holiday celebration.

Families with bundled-up little ones lined the street at Riverfront Park as they waited for the Big Guy’s arrival at the end of the holiday lights parade.

Girl Scouts in colorful, light-up necklaces tossed out candy, while others gleefully waved from a wagon being pulled by a John Deere tractor. It was a hometown feel for sure as school buses and local sponsors joined in the procession.

Tiny hands clutched warm glasses of hot cocoa and fathers tossed children onto their shoulders to get a better view of the city’s annual tree lighting. Mayor Gary Golinski and Santa himself encouraged residents to participate in the big count-down, which led to the tree’s blue lights lighting up the night.

Once the tree was lit, it was time for the sky to follow suit. Family's eyes turned away from the tree and toward the sky as fireworks began to blast and turn the night into a colorful display to kick-off the holiday season.

