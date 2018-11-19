Yorkville welcomes the holidays with a hometown feel

By Erika Wurst For Chronicle MediaNovember 18, 2018

Visitors line up along the route to the Yorkville holiday parade go by on the evening of Saturday, Nov.17. (Photo by Erika Wurst /for Chronicle Media)

Santa Claus, the guest of honor at the Yorkville holiday parade, greets those lined up along the route on Saturday, Nov. 17. (Photo by Erika Wurst /for Chronicle Media)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With a warm grin and a jolly “Ho, Ho, Ho!”, Santa Claus rode into Yorkville on Saturday, Nov. 17 bringing the sounds and sights of the season to residents during the city’s annual holiday celebration.

Families with bundled-up little ones lined the street at Riverfront Park as they waited for the Big Guy’s arrival at the end of the holiday lights parade.

Kids get a wagon ride around the park during the tree lighting ceremony at Town Square in Yorkville. The tree lighting was the center of the city’s holiday celebration Nov. 17. (Photo by Erika Wurst /for Chronicle Media)

Girl Scouts in colorful, light-up necklaces tossed out candy, while others gleefully waved from a wagon being pulled by a John Deere tractor. It was a hometown feel for sure as school buses and local sponsors joined in the procession.

Tiny hands clutched warm glasses of hot cocoa and fathers tossed children onto their shoulders to get a better view of the city’s annual tree lighting. Mayor Gary Golinski and Santa himself encouraged residents to participate in the big count-down, which led to the tree’s blue lights lighting up the night.

Once the tree was lit, it was time for the sky to follow suit. Family’s eyes turned away from the tree and toward the sky as fireworks began to blast and turn the night into a colorful display to kick-off the holiday seasonFollow us on Instagram

With eyes full of wonder children line up to hopefully get a sweet treat or a glowing party favor during the city of Yorkville’s holiday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 17. (Photo by Erika Wurst /for Chronicle Media)

The tree in Town Square Park is lit and the holiday season can begin in the city of Yorkville. The tree lighting by Mayor Gary Golinski was part of an evening celebration on Nov. 17. (Photo by Erika Wurst /for Chronicle Media

Fireworks light up the Yorkville skies during the city’s holiday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 17. (Photo by Erika Wurst /for Chronicle Media)

