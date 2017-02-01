Lake County Briefs

Lake County

Faith-based workshop on senior care set for area church

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that the Faith Committee of Lake County’s Domestic Violence Council will host a free workshop, Taking Care of Seniors in Your Congregation, from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 607 Belvidere Road, Grayslake. The workshop is intended for anyone with an interest in meeting the needs of senior citizens within their institution of faith. Presenters include Rabbi-Cantor Nancy Landsman of Congregation Ahavat Olam, Deb Tischendorf and Cari Beecher of First Presbyterian Church of Libertyville, retired Family Violence Coordinator Sally Foster, and Rev. Eileen Shanley-Roberts of Christ Episcopal Church. In addition, an interactive activity will be facilitated by Diane Cinnick, owner and operator of Cinnick Counseling, and Sandra Bankston of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. To register, visit www.takingcareofseniors.eventbrite.com. For more information, call Bankston’s office at (847) 377-3184.

LCDOT traffic signal study results in significant changes

Lake County Department of Transportation (LCDOT) reported that a recent traffic signal coordination and timing study of four travel corridors — St. Mary’s Road (Old Rockland Road to Atkinson Road), Butterfield Road (Allanson Road to Route 137), Deerfield Parkway (Buffalo Grove Road to Busch Parkway) and Fairfield Road (Bonner Road to Gossell Road) — has resulted in the reduction of traffic delays, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The overall results of the study show that technology enhancements, adjusting the signal timings and coordinating the signals through the Lake County PASSAGE system led to a reduction in vehicle delays (478 hours) and fuel consumption (318) gallons per day. An additional benefit of the study was a reduction in CO2 emissions off 566 metric tons per year. LCDOT estimates that the changes will result in savings of approximately $3.1 million per year. For more information, call (847) 377-2000 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Wheeling

Wheeling Senior Center offers thrifty Lunch at Pavilion program

The Wheeling Pavilion Senior Center, 199 N. First St., is offering Lunch at Pavilion, a program committed to providing meals to adults (ages 60 and up), regardless of ability to pay. Funds for the program are provided via an award from AgeOptions through the Federal Administration on Aging. The program features a nutritionally balanced lunch, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Social activities and informational programs are included as part of the program. Reservations are required, and each participant will have the opportunity to contribute part or of all of the cost. The suggested donation is $4 per meal. For frequent participants, a five-meal punch card is available for a donation of $15. Cards are available at the Senior Center front desk and have no expiration date. Participants also can order additional meals to take home for weekends. The cost is $6 per meal, and orders are due on Wednesdays. The take-home program is not available to punch card holders. To register for Lunch at Pavilion, and for more information, call Jesus Delgado at (847) 459-2670 or visit www.vow.wheelingil.gov.

Mundelein

Guenther named president of Lake County police association

The Mundelein Police Chief Eric J. Guenther recently was named President of the Lake County Chiefs of Police Association. As president, Guenther will work directly with Lake County law enforcement leaders to promote the association’s mission to foster personal and professional leadership development within the law enforcement community through the sharing of resources, training, use of technology innovations, and by creating and supporting community partnerships. In his acceptance speech, Guenther emphasized the need for a mentoring program for new police chiefs, and a desire to further the commitment to train officers in the areas of mental health crises and addictions. Guenther, who joined the Mundelein Police Department in 1995, was named Deputy Chief in 2009. He was promoted to Police Chief in February 2013.

Waukegan

CLC Lakeshore Campus to host annual gospel music salute

The College of Lake County (CLC) Lakeshore Campus will present the 33rd Annual Salute to Gospel Music at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St. The event features three-time Grammy award nominee Ricky Dillard and New G, formerly known as The New Generation Chorale of Chicago. Special guests include Glenn Johnson and his choir, Voice of Innerpeace, as well as the First Baptist Church of Lake Forest Choir and the CLC Gospel Choir. Effie Rolfe, a Chicago-based media personality, speaker and author, will serve as emcee, along with JoHaan Cotton Wilson of the CLC Lakeshore Campus. In addition, the 2017 Harambee Award of Excellence will be presented to Pastor Todd E. Fletcher, First Baptist Church of Lake Forest. Tickets are $28 (general admission), $26 (ages 65 and up, CLC students/staff/children) and $33 at the door. Advance sales are available through Feb. 10 at the CLC Lakeshore Campus, 33 N. Genesee St., and the Genesee Theatre box office, as well as the CLC Grayslake Campus, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, and the CLC Southshore Campus, 1200 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills. Advance group sales also are available. For more information, call (847) 543-2300 or visit www.clcillinois.edu.

Vernon Hills

Vernon Hills Library to host program on Ronald Reagan’s Illinois years

The Cook Memorial Library District will host a special program, Ronald Reagan of Illinois, from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Aspen Drive Library, 701 Aspen Drive. Based on their own field research, College of Lake County Sociology professors John and Maria Jose Tenuto will share images and stories to explore Reagan’s formative years (1911-32) growing up in the Illinois towns of Dixon, Galesburg, Tampico and Monmouth en route to becoming the 40th President of the United States. To register, and for more information, call (847) 362-2330 or visit www.cooklib.org.