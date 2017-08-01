–Lake County Calendar of Events

August 3

Summer Film Series: ‘Wayne’s World’

7 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$6-$20

Enjoy a 25th anniversary presentation of the comedy classic, “Wayne’s World,” based on the Saturday Night Live skit featuring Mike Myers as Wayne and Dana Carvey as his sidekick, Garth. Come dressed as either character to participate in the event’s costume contest. The winner (announced at 6:45 p.m.) will receive two free tickets to an upcoming show. Participants must be 18 years old and up or be accompanied by a parent to enter. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-7788 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

Concert in the Park

7-8:30 p.m.

Zion Park District Band Shell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion

Free

See Rhythm Rockets, a Chicago-based, vintage R&B/jazz band influenced by the sax-driven sounds of the late 1940s and early ’50s, in this edition of the Zion Park District’s Concert in the Park series. For more information, call (847) 746-5500 or visit www.zionparkdistrict.com.

Sounds of Summer

7-8:30 p.m.

Viking Park Band Shell, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee

Free

Bring blankets, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy a performance by cover band Shout Out in the final installment of the 2017 Sounds of Summer concert series, sponsored by the Gurnee Park District. For more information, call (847) 623-7788 or visit www.gurneeparkdistrict.com.

August 4

Family Fun Fridays

1-2 p.m.

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

Free

Gather the family to see the Smarty Pants Big Balloon Show, a unique stage show featuring magic, comedy and eye-popping balloon props. For more information, call (847) 201-9032 or visit www.rlbciviccenter.com.

Drum Circle Jam

7 p.m.

Centennial Park, Whitney and Center streets, Grayslake

Free

Bring your drum, shaker or rattle to jam out in this community drum circle event, sponsored by the Grayslake Heritage Center, Motherland Rhythm Community and Medusa’s Musical Mysteries. Some instruments will be available. No experience is required. For more information, call (874) 223-8515 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Movies in the Park

Dusk

Bevier Park, 2255 Yorkhouse Road, Waukegan

Free

Grab your lawn chairs or blankets and head to the park for a screening of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (rated G) in this session of the Waukegan Park District’s Movies in the Park series. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call (847) 360-4740 or visit www.waukeganparks.org.

August 5

Blues, Brew & Burger Fest

5-10 p.m.

Bliss Wine & Gifts, 201 S. Main St., Wauconda

$1

Enjoy this outdoor event (at the corner of Mill Street and Maple Avenue, behind Bliss), featuring blues music by Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners, brews and wine from Bliss, and burgers made by Bulldogs Grill. Proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois. Lawn chairs are welcome. For more information, call (847) 526-7133 or visit www.blisswineandgifts.com.

August 6

Summer Sampler Concert

5-6:30 p.m.

Mitchell Park, 951 Wilmot Road, Deerfield

Free

See the Second Hand Soul Band play a variety of Motown, soul and rock-n-roll hits in this session of the Deerfield Park District’s Summer Sampler Concert series. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call (847) 945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

August 8

Painting Workshop: Modern Silhouettes

3-4:30 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Under the guidance of artist and teacher Christine Thornton, participants will use watercolor pencils to create a silhouette with a modern twist. To register, and for more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

August 9

Playtime for Littles

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids (ages 23 months and under) and their caregivers can meet new friends in the Children’s Activity Center during this playtime free-for-all. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

