–Lake County Calendar of Events

Sept. 28

Stories in the Woods

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$8 per adult and first child, $3 for each additional child

Enjoy story time with a naturalist and then play a game, take a short hike and make a craft to take home. Recommended for children 3-6 years of age. No registration required. For more information, call (847) 433-6901.

Wauconda Farmers Market

4-7 p.m.

On Main Street, from Mill Street to the Wauconda Village Hall

Free

The Wauconda Farmers Market closes for the season with a pumpkin-painting contest. For sale will be fresh produce, flowers, meats, cheeses, breads and other products.

Sept. 30

Savor Libertyville: A Chef Fest

6-10 p.m.

The David Adler Music and Arts Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

$120; $300 VIP

This tasty gathering will be held surrounded by the ambiance of the David Adler Music and Arts Center. Valet parking will be free. Live music. Business casual attire is suggested for this event that will be held inside and outside on the patio and grassy lawn areas. VIP sponsor package provides a highly visible seating area, wait staff serving food and drinks.

Antioch’s Fall Wine Walk

noon-4:30 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Antioch

$40

The Fall Wine Walk is for those 21 and older who are looking to try some wine and food and have the opportunity to meet new people. The admission price includes a commemorative wine glass, event menu, food, bottle of wine and free drawing prizes. Tickets can be purchased

in person at the Parks Department, 806 Holbek Drive, or online at antioch.il.gov. The amount of tickets is limited. For more information, call (847) 395-2160.

Grayslake Fall Farmers Market

3-7 p.m.

The Plaza, Whitney and Center streets, Grayslake

Free

More than 20 vendors will set up to sell vegetables, meats, fish, bread, cookies, cakes and other products at the first fall market in its new location. Balloon art and face painting will be available, and keyboard entertainer Ernie will perform.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Step by Step Arts & Craft Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 1

Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake

$5

Choose from arts, handmade items, plush, floral, unique items, crafts and more for sale at more than 120 booths.

Family Fun Campout

5 p.m. Sept. 30 to 8 a.m. Oct. 1

Forest Park Beach, 533 N. Mayflower Road, Lake Forest

$327 for five resident participants; $393 for five non-residents

Families are invited to camp out for the night at Forest Park Beach. Be entertained by a reptile show put on by the Wildlife Discovery Center, check out the stars with powerful telescopes, metal detecting, watch a movie in the pavilion and enjoy a campfire. Meals will be catered. Sign up at LFRec.com.

Oct. 2

Moon Over Vernon Hills

7-9 p.m.

Aspen Library, 701 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills

Free

Astronomy Under the City Lights is an all-ages event presented by the Lake County Astronomical Society (LCAS) in cooperation with local libraries. LCAS volunteers will bring sophisticated telescopes to allow the public to view the moon and other objects in the sky.

Oct. 3

LinkedIn – Getting Started

7 p.m.

Career Resource Center, 40 E. Old Mill Road, Lake Forest

$20, free for CRC members

LinkedIn is an essential tool in today’s job market. It is used not only by job seekers but by recruiters and employers seeking candidates for positions as well. Learn how to get started using this powerful tool. This presentation will cover the important elements of building your profile, how to connect with others and get noticed. Registration is required. Call (847) 295-5626.

Oct. 4

Lake Zurich’s Cruise Night

6 p.m.

Downtown Lake Zurich

Free

This is the last cruise night for the season. Cars from various eras will be on display by car enthusiasts who are interested in showing off their vehicles. The event will include music, car trivia and a raffle.

