–Lake County Calendar of Events

October 5

Thursday Matinee

2-4 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “The Big Sick” (rated R), a romantic comedy starring Pakistani-American actor/comedian/writer Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan. To register, and for more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

Magic Show & Workshop

6 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a magic show by Gary Kantor, featuring vanishing acts, mind reading and a variety of tricks. Following the show, Kantor will lead a workshop for kids — complete with a magic trick to take home. For more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

Peter Fletcher

7 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop by the library to enjoy a live performance by New York-based master classical guitarist Peter Fletcher. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

October 6

Fall Vendor & Craft Fair

5-10 p.m.

Countryside Banquets, 28874 Route 20, Lakemoor

Free

This event features a variety of local craft vendors, face painters, activities, games, clothing, direct sales and more. For more information, call (708) 387-8315 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/events-by-heather.

October 7

GooRoos

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See high-energy, alternative rock/modern pop cover band GooRoos perform in concert at this popular sports bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

Oktoberfest

4-11 p.m.

Hutchins Athletic Field (Grandwood Park), 36753 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee

Free

This fest, presented by the Grandwood Park Civic Association, features German beer and authentic food, a polka band, kids games, face painting, hayrides, a bonfire, a fireworks display and more. For more information, call (847) 356-0008 or visit www.grandwoodpark.net.

Blue Oyster Cult with April Wine and Head East

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$39.50-$89.50

See this triple bill, starring long-running hard rock pioneers Blue Oyster Cult, 1970s/’80s Canadian rockers April Wine and Illinois-based, veteran rock outfit Head East. To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-7788 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

October 8

Final Fall Canoe

1-3 p.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$22

The Park District of Highland Park is offering one last paddle (for ages 6 to adult) on the Skokie Lagoons, with Heller Naturalists providing the canoes and equipment. Children must be accompanied by a paid, registered adult. The registration deadline is Oct. 6. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

October 10

Hikin’ Tykes: Little Brown Bat

9:30-10:45 a.m.

Lakewood, 27277 Forest Preserve Road, Wauconda

$5 (adult)/$2 (child) residents, $7 (adult)/$3 (child) non-residents

Bring your pre-schooler (ages 2-4) to learn about the 12 priority animal species of Chicago Wilderness and how to help them. The event includes hands-on activities, a craft and outdoor exploration (weather permitting). Meet at Shelter E. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

October 11

Lunchtime@the Library: Memories of Vietnam

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lake Villa District Library, 1001 E. Grand Ave., Lake Villa

Free

In this adult program, presenter Philip Rovang will tell stories about his service as a pilot during the Vietnam War, which included nearly 500 missions in 1970 and ’71. To register, and for more information, call (847) 356-7711 or visit www.lvdl.org.

October 12

Lake County Civil War Roundtable

7-8 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

In this all-ages program, Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum Executive Director Dave Oberg, who has managed and umpired for 19th Century rules baseball teams the last 16 years, will explore the early history of baseball and its connection to the Civil War. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

