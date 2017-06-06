–Lake County Calendar of Events

June 8

‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

7 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$6-$20

Enjoy a screening of the classic 1961 romantic comedy, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” directed by Blake Edwards and starring Audrey Hepburn. Come dressed as your favorite Audrey Hepburn character (from any of her films) to participate in a costume contest. The winner (announced at 6:45 p.m.) will receive two free tickets to an upcoming show. Participants must be 18 years old and up or accompanied by a parent to enter. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

June 9

Summer Courtyard Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m.

Waukegan Public Library, 128 N. County St., Waukegan

Free

See blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Ivy Ford and her band perform outdoors in this session of the library’s ongoing Summer Courtyard Concerts series. Lunch will be available for purchase from Dockside Dogs, and the Friends of the Library will offer drinks and sweet treats for sale as well. For more information, call (847) 623-2041 or visit www.waukeganpl.org.

Movie Day: ‘Hidden Figures’

2-4 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Stop by for a closed-captioned showing of the hit movie, “Hidden Figures” (rated PG), the previously untold story of three female African-American mathematicians working at NASA who played prominent roles in the Space Race of the early 1960s. Popcorn will be provided. Registration is recommended. To RSVP, call (224) 543-1485 or visit www.vapld.info.

Concerts in the Park

7-9 p.m.

Veterans Park, 332 W. State Road, Island Lake

Free

See Ghost Ryder perform a variety of country and rock music in this edition of the ongoing Concerts in the Park series. Bring snacks, drinks, chairs and blankets — and bug spray! For more information, call (847) 526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

June 10

Kids Fishing Day

9 a.m. to noon

Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills

$6 (residents), $7 (non-residents)

Kids (ages 6-13) can enjoy a morning of fishing with the Vernon Hills Park District and the Libertyville Fishing Club at Big Bear Lake. The event will begin with safety instructions and demonstrations. Bait will be provided for all, and a limited number of poles will be available. Prizes will be awarded in different age groups. Meet at the Century Park boat dock shelter. To register, and for more information, call (847) 996-6330 or visit www.vhparkdistrict.org.

June 10

Rookery Watch

8 a.m. to noon

Almond Marsh, 32550 N. Almond Road, Grayslake

Free

Join the Lake County Audubon volunteers for viewings of nesting herons, cormorants and other waterfowl in this Lake County Forest Preserves event. A spotting scope and a limited number of binoculars will be provided. No registration is required. For more information, call (847) 367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

A Day with the Dogs

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loffredo Park, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa

Free

Bring your dogs to this annual fundraiser, sponsored by Animal Hospital of Lake Villa. The event includes games (for dogs and people), a K9 demonstration, music, food, photos, face painting and more. Register for $30 to help the cause and receive an event T-shirt, as well as food, photo and face-painting tickets. For more information, call (847) 356-8387 or visit www.lakevillavet.com.

June 11

Sunday Concerts

5-6:30 p.m.

Kracklauer Park Gazebo, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein

Free

See FlashDrive, a seven-member party band based in Mundelein, perform in this session of the Mundelein Park District’s ongoing Sunday Concerts series. For more information, call (847) 388-5460, send an email to mresnick@mundeleinparks.org or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

June 13

Herpetology with The Frog Lady

11-11:45 a.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Meet more than 20 live animals with presenter Deb Krohn, The Frog Lady, in this family program. Krohn will explain what amphibians and reptiles have in common, and what makes them different. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

Kids Rockin’ the Park

6-7 p.m.

Mallard Ridge Park, 110 Robincrest Lane, Lindenhurst

Free

Bring the family — and blankets, chairs and snacks — for an evening of singing and dancing with Miss Jamie’s Farm, featuring guitarist/vocalist Miss Jamie and her puppet friends from the barnyard. For more information, call (847) 356-6011 or visit www.lindenhurstparks.org.

