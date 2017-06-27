–Lake County Calendar of Events

June 29

Genesee Film Series: ‘Airplane’

7 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$6-$20

Enjoy a screening of the classic 1980 comedy, “Airplane” (rated PG), an over-the-top spoof of 1970s disaster films starring Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Lloyd Bridges and Robert Stack. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

Concerts in the Square

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Market Square, 724 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest

Free

Bring a lawn chair or spread out a blanket to enjoy a performance by New Odyssey in this session of the 2017 Concerts in the Square series. For more information, call (847) 234-6700 or visit www.cityoflakeforest.com.

June 30

Movie in the Park

8-10 p.m.

Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, Vernon Hills

Free

Bring blankets, lawn chairs and the whole family to enjoy a showing of the hit animated film, “Sing” (rated PG) under the stars. Park at the Cherokee Road entrance and walk north to the viewing area. The movie will begin at dusk. For more information, call (847) 996-6800 or visit www.vhparkdistrict.org.

Concerts in the Park

6:30-8 p.m.

Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods

Free

See the Magic Frank Blues Band in this edition of the Hawthorn Woods Parks & Recreation Department’s Concerts in the Park series. Food vendors will be on-site. For more information, call (847) 438-5500 or visit www.vhw.org.

Lunch in the Park

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

Enjoy a live performance by Sutter’s Mill and choose lunch from among eight food vendors on-site in this session of MainStreet Libertyville’s ongoing Lunch in the Park program. Stop by the MainStreet tent in the park to enter a free weekly raffle for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate. For more information, call (847) 680-0336 or visit www.mainstreetlibertyville.org.

July 1

Free Concert: Kids from Wisconsin

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 207 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

Free

See this special concert starring Kids from Wisconsin, a youth troupe comprised of 20 singers and dancers and a 13-piece show band representing 29 different towns across Wisconsin. The concert will be held on the outdoor stage but will be moved indoors in case of bad weather. For more information, call (847) 201-9032 or visit www.villageofroundlakebeach.com.

July 3

The Ike Reilly Assassination

9 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

$20 (in advance), $15 (under age 21), $25 (at the door)

See this all-ages concert featuring veteran area indie rockers The Ike Reilly Assassination, along with special guest Michael McDermott. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

July 5

Wednesday Night Blockbuster

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Stop by for a showing of the 2016 film, “The Founder” (rated PG-13), starring Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc, who turned fast-food eatery McDonald’s into one of the biggest restaurant chains in the world. For more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

Discover Your Roots

7-9 p.m.

Zion-Benton Public Library, 2400 Gabriel Ave., Zion

Free

in this program for adults (ages 18 and up), volunteers from the Zion Genealogical Society will be on hand to help with family research projects. For more information, call (847) 872-4680, Ext. 4 or visit www.zblibrary.info.

July 6

Magic Class

4 p.m.

West Ridge Center, 636 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$20-$27

Kids (ages 5-12) can learn tricks that involve cards, ropes, coins, mind reading and more in this Park District of Highland Park program. All materials are provided, and each child will receive a magic kit to take home. To register, and for more information, call (847) 831-3810 or visit www.pdhp.org.

Thursday Night at the Movies

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Antioch Public Library, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Enjoy a screening of the hit movie, “Hidden Figures” (rated PG), which tells the story of a group of African-American female mathematicians who served a vital role at NASA during the “Space Race” of the early 1960s. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

