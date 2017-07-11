–Lake County Calendar of Events

July 13

It’s Thursday Concert Series

7:30-9 p.m.

William E. Brook Memorial Entertainment Center Band Shell, 902 Skidmore Drive, Antioch

Free

Enjoy a performance by Heart/Pat Benatar tribute band Heart to Heartbreaker in this session of the ongoing It’s Thursday Concert Series. For more information, call (847) 395-2160 or visit www.antioch.il.gov.

Summer Concert Series

7-9 p.m.

Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda

Free

See long-running, Chicago-based blues/rock band Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners on the library grounds in this edition of the ongoing Summer Concert Series. For more information, call (847) 526-6225 or visit www.wauclib.org.

Concert in the Park

7-8:30 p.m.

Zion Park District Bandshell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion

Free

See Pirates Over 40 perform an eclectic mix of oldies and classic rock — with a tropical-flavored style — in this session of the Zion Park District’s Concert in the Park series. For more information, call (847) 746-5500 or visit www.zionparkdistrict.com.

July 14

Lunch in the Park

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

Enjoy a live performance by area band King Henry and choose lunch from among eight food vendors on-site in this edition of MainStreet Libertyville’s Lunch in the Park program. Stop by the MainStreet tent in the park to enter a free weekly raffle for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate. For more information, call (847) 680-0336 or visit www.mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Summer Film Series: ‘The Blues Brothers’ & The Blooze Brothers

7 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$20

Enjoy a showing of the classic 1980 film, “The Blues Brothers,” starring comedy legends John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, followed by a concert with The Blooze Brothers, an 11-piece Blues Brothers tribute band. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

July 15

Cooking with Spices & Herbs

2-4 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 155 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this special program, chef Michael Niksic will discuss various herbs and spices, and ways to incorporate them into cooking. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Party Obvious, Teenage Mutant 90s Turtles

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See rock bands Party Obvious and Teenage Mutant 90s Turtles in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

T-Rexplorers: Dinosaur Discovery

1-2:15 p.m.

Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park

Free

In this special drop-off program, kids can explore the world of dinosaur science and paleontology with an experienced dinosaur fossil hunter. Representatives from T-Rexplorers will bring real fossils from numerous species, including Triceratops and T-Rex. Adults should return for pick-up at 2 p.m. Online registration is required. For more information, call (847) 432-0216 or visit www.hplibrary.org.

July 16

Summer Sampler Concert

5-6:30 p.m.

Mitchell Park, 951 Wilmot Road, Deerfield

Free

See contemporary country band Mason Rivers perform in this session of the Deerfield Park District’s Summer Sampler Concert series. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call (847) 945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

July 18

Animal Farm Music

2-2:45 p.m.

Lake Forest Library, 360 E. Deerpath, Lake Forest

Free

Kids can enjoy a colorful blend of original music, storytelling and hilarious antics in this audience-participation show. Free tickets will be available at 1 p.m. the day of the show. For more information, call (847) 234-0648 or visit www.lakeforestlibrary.org.

July 19

Grayslake Jazz Combo Workshop

7-8:30 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

Bring your lawn chairs to the museum’s courtyard to see the Grayslake Jazz Combo Workshop perform classic and modern jazz standards. The museum will be open before and after the concert. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

–Lake County Calendar of Events–