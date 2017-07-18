–Lake County Calendar of Events

July 20

Summer Film Series: ‘The Music Man’

7 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$6-$20

Enjoy a showing of the classic 1962 musical, “The Music Man,” starring Robert Preston and Shirley Jones, in this session of the ongoing Summer Film Series. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

Concert in the Park

7-8:30 p.m.

Zion Park District Band Shell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion

Free

See area band Risky Business perform a variety of pop, rock and new wave hits from the 1980s in this edition of the Zion Park District’s Concert in the Park series. For more information, call (847) 746-5500 or visit www.zionparkdistrict.com.

July 21

Friday Afternoon Blockbuster

2-4:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop by to enjoy a screening of the 2016 film, “The Light Between Oceans” (rated PG-13), a romantic drama about a World War I veteran living on a lighthouse island with his new Australian bride. Fresh popcorn will be served. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Family Fun Fridays

1-2 p.m.

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

Free

Kids can learn about healthy eating and responsible farming in this interactive music show with children’s act Miss Jamie’s Farm, featuring singer/guitarist Miss Jamie and her barnyard friends. For more information, call (847) 201-9032 or visit www.rlbciviccenter.com.

Movies in the Park

Dusk

Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the animated Disney film, “The Good Dinosaur” (rated PG) in the park. For more information, call the Recreation Department at (847) 438-5500 or visit www.vhw.org.

July 22

Restless Knites

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See reggae/rock/ska cover band Restless Knites perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

Flick N’ Float: ‘The Secret Life of Pets’

8:15-9:30 p.m.

Hidden Creek Aquapark, 1220 Fredrickson Place, Highland Park

Free

Bring the family to see the 2016 animated film, “The Secret Life of Pets” (rated PG) while relaxing in the pool. Flotation devices are allowed at the discretion of staff. For more information, call (847) 433-3170 or visit www.pdhp.org.

July 23

Summer Sampler Concert

5-6:30 p.m.

Mitchell Park, 951 Wilmot Road, Deerfield

Free

See Out of Storage play rock-n-roll favorites from the 1960s through the ‘90s in this session of the Deerfield Park District’s Summer Sampler Concert Series. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call (847) 945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

July 24

Coloring for Grown-Ups

7-8 p.m.

Antioch Public Library, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Adults can choose from an array of detailed coloring pages and then become absorbed in a relaxing session of coloring. Colored pencils will be provided — or bring your own supplies. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

Friends Summer Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Grayslake Area Public Library, 100 Library Lane, Grayslake

Free

Stop by to enjoy a performance by Patchouli, an eclectic band that blends elements of pop, folk, rock, flamenco, jazz and world-beat rhythms. For more information, call (847) 223-5313 or visit www.grayslake.info.

July 25

The Eastland Disaster

7-8 p.m.

Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda

Free

In this adult program, historians from the Eastland Disaster Historical Society will share the story of the Western Electric Company picnic, the SS Eastland, and the disaster that unfolded when the passenger ship rolled onto its side in the Chicago River on July 24, 2015. For more information, call (847) 526-6225 or visit www.wauclib.org.

–Lake County Calendar of Events–