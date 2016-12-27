Lake County Events

December 29

Morris Day & The Time

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$29.50-$54

Enjoy a performance by this flashy 1980s funk band fronted by charismatic lead singer Morris Day, a frequent collaborator in the Minneapolis music scene with late superstar Prince, including the mega-hit film, “Purple Rain.” To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

December 29

Monthly Matinee

2 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Adults can drop in to enjoy a screening of the R-rated film, “Money Monster,” a drama starring George Clooney as a TV financial show host and Julia Roberts as his ace producer. For more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

December 30

Pre-NYE Bash

6-10 p.m.

North Shore Distillery, 13990 Rockland Road, Green Oaks

Free

Adults over age 21 can enjoy festive, fizzy cocktails, upbeat tunes and more in this rising distillery’s final celebration of the year. For more information, call (847) 574-2499 or visit www.northshoredistillery.com.

December 30

Six Speed Tranny

10 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

See area band Six Speed Tranny, a high-energy power trio that covers the spectrum of classic rock songs spanning the last 50 years. For more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.northshoredistillery.com.

December 31

Kids New Year’s Eve Party

5-7:15 p.m.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Free

Bring the kids to enjoy dinner specials, kid-friendly food specials, party favors, a sundae bar and a make-and-take craft — plus a New Year’s Eve countdown at 7 p.m. For more information, call (847) 249-0800 or visit www.timothyotooles.com.

December 31

‘Red Hot’ Balloon Drop

4:30-7:30 p.m.

Michael’s Chicago-Style Red Hots, 1879 2nd St., Highland Park

$25 (adults), $15 (children under age 12), free (under age 2)

The entire family can enjoy this early New Year’s Eve party. Ticket purchase includes light appetizers and kiddie cocktails, a live DJ, dancing, games, raffle prizes, party favors and more — plus a balloon drop and a champagne and sparkling apple juice toast at 6 p.m. The full counter menu and a cash bar for adults will be available for an additional charge. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 432-3338 or visit www.michaelshotdogs.com.

December 31

New Year’s Eve Family Party

4-6:30 p.m.

Sullivan Community Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills

$9, free (ages 2 and under)

Celebrate New Year’s Eve family-style in this Vernon Hills Park District event. The party includes pizza, an ice cream sundae bar, a DJ spinning favorite tunes of 2016 and a New Year’s Eve countdown at 6 p.m. The gym will be open for play as well. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call (847) 996-6800 or visit www.vhparkdistrict.org.

December 31

Sideouts’ New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$65, $40

Choose one of two packages at this New Year’s Eve party to enjoy dinner or appetizers, as well as an open bar, dancing, party favors, a champagne toast and live music by rock cover band GooRoos. For reservations, and more information, call (847) 526-7174, send an email to nichole@sideouts.com or drakelord@sideouts.com — or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 31

Bootleggers Ball

8 p.m.

Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee Street, Waukegan

$35 (per person), $50 (per couple)

Dress in 1920s attire (or not) and bring your own “hooch” (mixes will be provided) to this stylized New Year’s Eve bash. The event includes party food, a champagne toast, a raffle and live entertainment by the Masters of Sketch Comedy and musician Chris Angelos. Purchase tickets online or at the door. For more information, call (224) 419-4325 or visit www.3brostheatre.com.

January 2

Knitting & Crochet Club

7-8 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Come join this lively group of knitters and crochet artists. All ages and experience levels are welcome. The club meets on the first and third Monday every month. For more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

January 5

Murder Mystery Book Club

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Stop by to join a discussion of the novel, “Claws of the Cat,” the first of five books in author Susan Spann’s Shinobi Mystery Series. Check out a copy of the book in advance at the Circulation Desk, located on the first floor. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.