Lake County Events

February 3

Five Guys Named Moe

9 p.m.

Docks Bar & Grill, 313 E. Liberty St., Wauconda

Free

See long-running area band Five Guys Named Moe perform classic rock songs from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s at this local establishment on the shores of Bangs Lake. For more information, call (847) 526-3625 or visit www.docksbarandgrill.com.

February 3

College of Lake County International Film Series: ‘Winter Sleep’

6:30 p.m.

College of Lake County, A Wing Auditorium (Room A011), 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake

Free

Adults can enjoy a screening of the 2014 Turkish film, “Winter Sleep,” a psychological drama about a wealthy, pompous landlord confronted by his wife and sister. For more information, contact Chris Cooling at (847) 543-2623 or via email at ccooling@clcillinois.edu — or visit www.clcillinois.edu.

February 3

Hearthfire

10 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 3435 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

See Wisconsin-based band Hearthfire play a mix of traditional, contemporary and original Celtic rock music at this popular area brewpub. For more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

February 4

Smilin’ Saturday Stories: ‘Rumpelstiltskin’

11 a.m. to noon

Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

Free

Bring the family to see professional actors from Improv Theatre Playhouse bring the classic folk tale, “Rumpelstiltskin” to life. Reservations are required. To register, and for more information, call (847) 201-9032 or visit www.villageofroundlakebeach.com.

February 4

Billy Gardell: A Night of Comedy

8 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$38-$55

See actor/comedian Billy Gardell, co-star of the hit TV series, “Mike & Molly,” perform his stand-up comedy routine. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

February 5

Family Movie Series: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’

1:30-3 p.m.

Waukegan Public Library, 128 N. County St., Waukegan

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the Disney fantasy adventure film, “Bridge to Terabithia” (rated PG). Free popcorn will be provided. For more information, call (847) 623-2041 or visit www.waukeganpl.org.

February 5

Mysteries in the Snow

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Middlefork Savanna, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest

$5 (residents), $7 (non-residents)

In this Lake County Forest Preserves event, adults and families with children ages 6 and up can fine-tune their animal observation skills, including how to identify tracks and scat along the trail. Dress in layers and wear warm sturdy boots. Meet in the parking lot near the trailhead. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

February 5

Super Bowl Party

5 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$40 (guys), $25 (girls), $60 (couples)

Ages 21 and up can watch Super Bowl LI on Sideouts’ 15 1/2-foot HD LED TV. The big-game bash includes a premium open bar, a 40-foot mega football buffet (until halftime), a halftime dessert table and a postgame pizza buffet. Purchase tickets in advance for reserved seating or reserve a room for a private party (20 to 50 people). For more information, call (847) 256-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

February 6

Fox Lake Teen Book Club

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Students (grades 6-12) can join for a discussion of author Brian K. Vaughan’s book, “Pride of Baghdad.” Copies of the book are available for check-out at the first-floor Circulation Desk. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

February 8

Lisa Napoli: ‘Ray and Joan’

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park

Free

Author Lisa Napoli will discuss her book, “Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away,” a sweeping portrait of billionaire fast-food magnate Ray Kroc and his wife, Joan, who gave away a staggering fortune to a variety of organizations following her husband’s death. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and the event will conclude with a book signing. Registration is not required. For more information, call (847) 432-0216 or visit www.hplibrary.org.