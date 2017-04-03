Lake County Events

April 6

Thursday Night at the Movies

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main St., Antioch

Free

Enjoy a screening of the blockbuster film, “Sully” (rated PG-13), starring Tom Hanks as airline pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who famously guided his plane to a safe emergency landing on the Hudson River in 2009. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

April 7

Mr. Rabbit’s Spring Fling

10-11:30 a.m.

Robert W. Rolek Community Center, 814 Hart Road, Round Lake

$8 (residents), $12 (non-residents)

In this Round Lake Area Park District event, boys and girls (ages 1-6) can enjoy art projects, games, prizes and a special snack — and a photo opportunity with Mr. Rabbit in the Neighborhood. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 546-8558 or visit www.rlapd.org.

April 7

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live

7 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$26-$36

See renowned animal expert Jack Hanna bring his three-time, Emmy Award-winning TV series to the live stage. Hanna will introduce attendees to some of the world’s most spectacular animals, and also share stories and show exclusive footage from his worldwide adventures. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

April 7

Sixteen Candles

10:30 p.m.

Austin’s Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville

$8

See long-running area band Sixteen Candles cover favorite hits from the 1980s and more. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 549-1972 or visit www.fuelroom.com.

April 7

There Goes The Neighborhood

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See pop-punk/alternative rock cover band There Goes The Neighborhood in concert at this popular bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

April 7-9

‘Man of La Mancha’

8 p.m. April 7 and 8; 3 p.m. April 9

M. & L. Theatre, 877 Main St., Antioch

$18 (adults), $15 (seniors, students)

See this production of the classic musical about the adventures of Don Quixote, directed by Lorrie Ferguson. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call the box office at (847) 395-3055 or visit www.pmltheatre.com.

April 8

Chelesti Winds Woodwind Quintet

2 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum, 64 Hawley St., Grayslake

$3 (adults), $1 (children)

Stop by to enjoy a performance by the Chelesti Winds Woodwind Quintet, featuring music from contemporary to classical. The museum’s galleries will be open before and after the concert. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

April 8

Breakfast with the Bunny

8-11 a.m.

Lake Zurich Retired Firefighters Association Hall, 77 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich

$7 (adults), $5 (ages 2 and up)

Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast buffet and a visit with the Easter Bunny in this Lake Zurich Park & Recreation Department special event. Bring a camera for photo opportunities with the Bunny himself. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 438-5146 or visit www.lakezurich.org.

April 8

Chicago Highlanders Pipes & Drums

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In observance of Tartan Day, commemorating the Scottish Declaration of Independence, the Chicago Highlanders Pipes & Drums Corps will perform and share facts about Scotland’s rich, cultural history. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

April 12

Magic Class

6:45-7:40 p.m.

West Ridge Center, 636 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$20 (residents), $27 (non-residents)

Kids (ages 5-12) can learn magic tricks that involve cards, ropes, coins, mind reading and more in this Park District of Highland Park class. All materials are provided, and each child will receive a magic kit to take home. To register, and for more information, call (847) 831-3810 or visit www.pdhp.org.

April 12

Lightning Strikes: Tesla, Creativity and the Soul of Innovation

7-8 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

Based on his book, “Lightning Strikes,” author John Wasik will present the compelling story of how inventor Nikola Tesla created radio, the modern electrical grid, robotics and wireless remote control in this special event for adults. To register, and for more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.