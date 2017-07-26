–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

Recorder’s Office offers help for flood victims seeking loans

The Lake County Emergency Management Agency stated that the Lake County Recorder’s Office will be working closely with government officials to provide any necessary recorded documents — at no cost — to owners of flood-damaged properties seeking financial assistance from Lake County banks and lending institutions. Flood victims must show proof of ownership in order to secure loans. Residents interested in obtaining a free copy of their property’s deed can contact the Recorder of Deeds Office at 847-377-2575. Lake County military veterans in flood-damaged areas may also qualify for additional programs. Veterans may contact the Recorder of Deeds Office to obtain a free certified copy of their military discharge papers (commonly known as DD214s) for proof of military service. For more information, call (847) 377-7100 or visit www.lakecountyil.gov.

Wheeling

Police Dept., Park Dist. to co-host National Night Out event

The Wheeling Police Department and the Wheeling Park District will co-host National Night Out 2017 from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Wheeling Park District, 333 W. Dundee Road. The event offers an opportunity for residents to meet and mingle with members of the Wheeling Fire Department and Police Department, as well as a vendor fair providing information about other village and state resources. The event also includes a police K-9 demonstration, vehicular extraction and rappelling demonstrations, activities and entertainment for children, live music and dancing, food and drinks, giveaways, free entry to the Wheeling Aquatic Center and more. Admission is free. For more information, call the Crime Prevention Unit at (847) 459-2645 or visit www.wheelingil.gov.

Deer Park

Longtime resident Littwin named new Village Treasurer

The village announced that David Littwin, a Deer Park resident for 18 years, has accepted his position as the new Village Treasurer. Littwin has more than 37 years of experience in the corporate finance world, including the positions of manager, consultant, financial analyst and auditor, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) as well. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Western Illinois University. For more information, call (847) 726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Highland Park

City approves use of reserve funds to aid flood victims

Due to the recent major storm and subsequent flooding, the city has approved the use of reserve funds to cover costs for flood-related special refuse pick-up and gas line replacement certification. In addition, the city authorized a fee waiver for permits related to damage (as a result of flooding) to heating, hot water systems and natural gas lines within a home. North

Shore Gas requires a contractor to certify gas line replacement before restoring gas to affected homes, including all homes on Taylor Avenue. The village also reported that more than two dozen Highland Park streets were rendered impassable in the aftermath of the severe flooding. Residents impacted by flooding are encouraged to complete Lake County’s Public Form for Reporting Flood Damage, available online at www.veoci.com. The information will be shared with state and federal emergency authorities as additional flood recovery assistance is sought for Lake County communities affected by the flooding. For more information, call the City Manager’s Office at (847) 926-1000 or visit www.cityhp.il.com.

Waukegan

City seeks residents for volunteer steering committee

The city announced that it is seeking to establish a volunteer steering committee as part of a process intended to develop a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The steering committee will review responses from consultants for the request of proposals, and then make recommendations to the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council regarding which consultant is best suited to guide the city in the planning process. In addition, the steering committee will convene several times over a 12-to-18-month period for the purpose of developing the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. Residents interested in participating can access a steering committee form online at www.waukeganweb.net. For more information, call Noelle Kischer-Lepper at (847) 599-2514 or visit www.waukeganweb.net.

Antioch

Annual Lions Club family picnic event on tap

The village announced that the annual Antioch Lions Club Chicken BBQ, Pig Roast & Auction Family Picnic will be held July 30 at Williams Park, 741 Main St. The event (beginning at 11:30 a.m.) includes chicken and pig dinners, a full bar (with local guest bartenders), a live auction, a bags tournament, live music from area bands Crow’s Feet (11;30 a.m.) and Pirate Radio (4:30 p.m.), the Wheelbarrow of Booze Raffle (participants must be at least 21 years old and present to win), kids games and activities, and more. Dinner tickets are $12 at the door, and $10 in advance at Piggly Wiggly, 460 Orchard St. For more information, call (855) 777-8987 or visit www.antiochlions.clubil.org.

Mundelein

Village offers tips, special pick-up service for flood victims

The village is encouraging all residents affected by the recent major storm to take photos of their property, document any property damage, and contact their insurance providers. In addition, the village — in cooperation with Groot Industries — is continuing its special pick-up for flood-damaged household items through July 28. The village received more than 6 inches of rain during the major storm event, causing widespread flooding, road closures, power outages and evacuations. The storm is estimated to be a 200-year event, and no municipal storm water systems are designed to handle an event of such magnitude. For more information regarding flood waste collection, call Groot at (877) 404-7668. For general information regarding the major storm event, call the Public Works Department at (847) 949-3270 or visit www.mundelein.org.

