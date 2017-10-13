— More than 20,000 jack o’lanterns created at Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival 

Organizers tallied up the total and 21,243 jack o’lanterns were carved and displayed, with some pumpkins discarded due to rain, at the 8th Annual Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival in downtown Highwood from Oct. 6-8.

No Guinness World Records amount of 30,581 was broken Sunday night when Highwood’s downtown went dark about 7:15 p.m. to illuminate the glow of jack o’lanterns. Most of the carved pumpkins were displayed on scaffolding set along streets.

“We’ve never been before and we’re glad we made it out,” said Kim Nelson of Fox Lake.

Nelson and her husband Mike brought their children Kelsey, 10, a fifth-grader, and Kailyn, 3. As a family, they carved pumpkins.

“It’s really fun,” Kim Nelson said.

Over the years, the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival has supported causes. This year, proceeds benefited Make-A-Wish Illinois. Last year, the event raised $60,000 for the charity.

“We have been raising money for different nonprofits,” said Ilyse Strongin of Highland Park, event promoter.

Assisting Make-A-Wish Illinois had a goal, Strongin said, “to make children’s wishes come true.”

Other facts to note are that the festival takes 700 volunteers to staff. Sunday night’s attendance was a record-breaker, Strongin said.

The Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest featured all-you-can-carve pumpkins and attractions such as trick or treating, costume contests, a parade, hayrides, pony rides, a petting zoo, crafts and music plus a Superhero 5K Pumpkin Run/Walk.

What’s the power of one carved pumpkin?

“The power of a pumpkin, well for us, it’s about carving it, putting your heart and soul into what that decoration is and then at night, when we go to light the walls, seeing it illuminated,” Strongin said.

“And for us, it’s about that illumination being a wish for a child.”

Each night, a Make-A-Wish family illuminated the grand walls. Sunday had its countdown before downtown lights were turned off to reveal the pumpkin glow.

Experiencing the carnival were Adam Bergman of Deerfield, who carried his son Myer, 2, on his shoulders on a 76-degree sunny Sunday afternoon.

“We’re having a phenomenal time,” Adam Bergman said. “It’s like summer in October!”

Matthew Juedes of Chicago rode the Windy City Express train kiddie ride with his daughter Emma Juedes, 17 months.

“This is a blast,” Juedes said. “What a great day, such fun.”

Carol Ugolini, nearly 82, was raised in Highwood. A lifelong resident, Ugolini was born at home in Highwood, not in a hospital, she said.

“Highwood is a beautiful place to live,” Ugolini said. “The people are wonderful. I’m proud to be from Highwood.”

