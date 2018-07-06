The David Adler Music and Arts Center presents the 38th annual Festival of the Arts in Cook Park on Aug. 4-5.

Located in downtown Libertyville, the two-day Festival of the Arts offers up to 75 booths of fine and decorative art by local, regional and nationally acclaimed artists.

“This year, we’re also excited to bring two days of musical entertainment to the Festival of the Arts,” said Heather Williamson, Adler Center program director. “We’ll also have great activities for kids in our art activity tent.”

“Our (festival) is quaint, easy to get around, and lots of the artists are local,” says Adler member artist Tanya Leintz. “It’s fun; the art is more affordable. It’s an easygoing, happy festival.”

Festival of the Arts runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Aug. 4-5. Admission is free, and street and garage parking is available.

For details, including an entertainment schedule and map, visit www.adlercenter.org/attend/festival.

For 100 years, the David Adler estate has been a home for the arts in Libertyville. The David Adler Music and Arts Center celebrates Adler’s legacy by offering music and art classes, scholarships, free art exhibits and community-wide events like Fine Arts Month and the annual Festival of the Arts held every August in Cook Park. The David Adler Music and Arts Center is dedicated to making music and the arts an integral part of everyday life in the North Shore community. Its year-round activities are designed to foster engagement and achievement in the arts for the people of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. The David Adler Music and Arts Center is located at 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

—Adler plans arts festival in Cook Park–