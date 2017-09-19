–Lake County Calendar of Events

September 21

Mind Games

7-8:15 p.m.

Antioch Public Library District, 757 Main Street, Antioch

Free

In this adult program, magician/mentalist/storyteller William Pack will explore the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist. Attendees will experience how optical illusions work, and learn the tricks magicians use, why people fall for scams and the secret psychology used inside your favorite store. To register, and for more information, call (847) 395-0874 or visit www.apld.info.

September 22

Family Campfire

6-7:30 p.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$9, free (under age 2)

Bring family and friends to take a short hike with a naturalist along the trails, play games and enjoy roasted marshmallows over a campfire in this Park District of Highland Park all-ages event. Children must be accompanied by a paid, registered adult. To register, and for more information, call (847) 433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

September 23

Concert Series: Spanish Guitar

7 p.m.

David Adler Music & Arts Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

$20 (general admission), $15 (members), $10 (students)

Enjoy an evening of Spanish songs for guitar and voice, solo guitar and music for two guitars with Spanish classical guitarists Michael Egan and Nanae Fujiwara. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 367-0707 or visit www.adlercenter.org.

Neil Diamond & Billy Joel Tribute

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee Street, Waukegan

$28-$39

See award-winning tribute artist Keith Allynn, known for his spot-on impersonation of Neil Diamond, and 52nd Street, an eight-piece Billy Joel tribute act, perform in concert. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or call Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787. For more information, call (847) 263-7788 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

September 23-24

Kelly Miller Circus

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. (both days)

Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake

$6 (ages 11 and under), $12 (ages 12 and up) in advance; $8 (11 and under), $16 (12 and up) at the door

Bring family and friends to enjoy the Kelly Miller Circus, billed as “America’s One-Ring Wonder,” under a big top in the park. Advance tickets can be purchased in advance at Village Hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave., until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22. For more information, call (847) 526-8764 or visit www.villageofislandlake.com.

September 24

Community Band Concert

2 p.m.

Round Lake High School Auditorium, 800 N. High School Drive, Round Lake

Free

Bring the family to enjoy the Round Lake Area Park District Community Band perform its 2017 fall concert. For more information, call (847) 546-8558 or visit www.rlapd.org.

September 25

Stitches in Time: The Story of Quilting

7-8:30 p.m.

Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein

Free

In this adult program, presenter Marge Edwards, president of the Dundee Township Historical Society, will share the history of quilting. As quilts are unfolded and spread out for all to see, Edwards will discuss how the craft has evolved from ancient times through colonial days and the Victorian era into an important form of American folk art. To register, and for more information, call (847) 566-8702 or visit www.fremontlibrary.org.

September 26

It’s Elementary! Science & Book Club

5 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Kids (grades K-3) can explore a different science topic and take home a topic-related book or activity in this monthly program. This month’s topic is “Chemistry.” To register, and for more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

September 27

Little Sprouts: Crows in the Corn

10-11 a.m.

Bonner Heritage Farm, 201 Country Place, Lindenhurst

$3 (residents), $5 (non-residents)

Kids (ages 2-5 with an adult) can revisit the corn that was planted earlier in the summer and learn all about the crop and its many uses in this Lake County Forest Preserves program. Stories, hands-on activities and simple crafts are included. To register, and for more information, call (847) 367-6640 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

