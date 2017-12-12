–Lake County Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 20

December 14

A Carpenters Christmas

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee Street, Waukegan

$25

See vocalist Lisa Rock and her highly acclaimed Carpenters tribute band perform holiday favorites and Christmas carols in the unique style of the legendary pop/soft rock act. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call (847) 782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

December 15

Movie: ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

2-4:30 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Bring the family (ages 6 and up) to enjoy a screening of the classic 1947 holiday film, “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle, hired to play Santa Claus at Macy’s department store, and Natalie Wood as a young girl who believes Kringle is the real Santa. Registration is recommended. To sign up, and for more information, call (224) 543-1485 or visit www.vapld.info.

Holiday Rock Show

10 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

Enjoy Mickey Finn’s Holiday Rock Show, featuring modern rock cover band HenneBerry. Wear your best ugly sweater to be entered in the OMG That Sweater is the Worst Sweater Contest. For more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

December 16

Breakfast with Santa

9-11:30 a.m.

Regent Center, 1200 Regent Drive., Mundelein

$15 (residents), $20 (non-residents)

Kids (ages 1 and up with an adult) can enjoy a holiday breakfast, music and a fun-filled visit with Santa Claus in this Mundelein Park District event. To register, and for more information, call (847) 388-5458 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

Holiday Music Concert

2-3 p.m.

Deerfield Public Library, 920 Waukegan Road, Deerfield

Free

Get into the spirit of the holiday season during this back-by-popular-demand concert with the Deerfield High School Chamber Orchestra. All ages are welcome. To register, and for more information, call (847) 945-3311 or visit www.deerfieldlibrary.org.

Rise

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See classic rock/hard rock/pop/alternative/country/metal cover band Rise perform in concert at this popular area bar and eatery. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 17

The Science of Snow

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Participants in this family-friendly program will learn how snowflakes form, how snow can keep people warm and more about winter weather through indoor and outdoor activities (weather permitting). To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

Lake County Folk Club Concert

7-10 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley Street, Grayslake

$18 (general), $15 (seniors), $13 (Lake County Folk Club members)

Enjoy a performance by Tricia Alexander, the featured artist in this month’s session of the ongoing Lake County Folk Club Concert series. The museum will be open before and after the show. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

December 18

Fairies, Trolls & Gnomes

1-4 p.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$25

In this Park District of Highland Park event, kids (ages 6-9) can learn about the magic of forest sprites, make a fairy, gnome or troll and build them a home — and then settle in to watch a movie and enjoy a treat. To register, and for more information, call (847) 433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

December 19

Lights, Action CRAFT!

10 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids (ages 2-5 with a parent or caregiver) can see a short film and make a craft project in this session of the weekly program. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

December 20

We’re Talking About Books Club

7 p.m.

Fox River Grove Memorial Library, 407 Lincoln Ave., Fox River Grove

Free

Stop by to talk about books in an unstructured, fun setting. Snacks will be provided. The club meets the third Wednesday of every month. For more information, call (847) 639-2274 or visit www.frgml.org.

