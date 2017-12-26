–Lake County Calendar of Events Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

December 29

New Year’s Noon Dance Party

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Kids (ages 3-6 with an adult) can wear fancy party clothes, dance the morning away and then welcome the New Year a little early with a bubble countdown just before noon. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (224) 543-1486 or visit www.vapld.info.

DJ Wizz Kid

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

Get ready to hit the dance floor at this popular area bar and eatery with DJ Wizz Kid spinning favorite tunes until 3 a.m. For more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 30

New Year’s and Nature

1 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Bring the family to learn about the history of the New Year holiday and its connection to nature — and possibly create a nature-themed New Year’s resolution of your own. To register, and for more information, call (847) 381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

New Year Bingo

11 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids and their families can get together to play Bingo in the Children’s Activity Center. Prizes will be included. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Legendary Voices

7:30 p.m.

Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

$39-$75

See three legendary performers from the early days of rock-n-roll and Motown: Chubby Checker (“The Twist”); Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes; and Martha Reeves, lead singer of the Vandellas. To purchase tickets, stop by the box office or call Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. For more information, call (847) 782-2366 or visit www.geneseetheatre.com.

December 31

4th Annual New Year’s Eve Party

10 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free (before 9 p.m.), $15 (after 9 p.m.)

Enjoy a performance by local blues rockers the Ivy Ford Band, free party favors and a champagne toast at midnight during this longstanding brewpub’s annual New Year’s Eve bash. For more information, call (847) 362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

January 2

Full Moon Campfire

7-8:30 p.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$10

Explore the outdoors under a full moon in this Park District of Highland Park event (for ages 6 to adult). Activities include cross country skiing (if there’s enough snow) or an off-trail hike, followed by hot cocoa around a fire. Children must be accompanied by a paid registered adult. To register, and for more information, call (847) 433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

January 3

Search and Share Genealogy Group

2-3 p.m.

Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake

Free

Join the Grayslake Historical Society and local genealogists in the museum’s Archives for a lively discussion on researching family history. Share your own stories or come for advice from the genealogists on hand. For more information, call (847) 543-1745 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Luciano Antonio Trio

7 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

Free

Enjoy a performance by the Luciano Antonio Trio, a Chicago-based band specializing in Brazilian folk, Bossa nova and classical guitar. Doors open at 5 p.m. There is a two-drink minimum. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 433-0304 or visit www.210restaurant.com.

January 4

Open Art

2-8 p.m.

Zion-Benton Public Library, 2400 Gabriel Ave., Zion

Free

Teens (grades 7-12) can stop by The Sandbox to spend time working on art projects using paints, colored pencils, markers, craft supplies and other materials provided by the library in this session of the ongoing Open Art program. For more information, call (847) 872-4680, Ext. 119 or visit www.zionlibrary.info.

–Lake County Calendar of Events Dec. 29 – Jan. 4–